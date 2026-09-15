L.A. City Bikeway Mileage Tanked in Fiscal Year 25-26

Recently upgraded protected bikeway on Third Street in downtown Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
This is Streetsblog L.A.’s annual review of the past year of L.A. City bikeway implementation – the good, the bad, and the meh. In Fiscal Year 2025-26, the city’s output was 16.2 lane-miles of new or improved bike facilities. This is less than half of the 35.6 miles completed last fiscal year, and is just over half of the city’s ~30 miles/year average for the past decade. It is the lowest annual total since FY 2018-19.
Bikeway mileage data is from the Transportation Department’s (LADOT) FY2425 bikeways list [page 2], reconciled in SBLA’s annual spreadsheet. This post uses LADOT’s “lane-miles” standard, which counts a two-way one-mile-long facility as totaling two lane-miles.
The FY25-26 19-mile total includes 7.5 miles of new bikeways, 5.3 miles of removed bikeways, and 14.1 miles of bikeway upgrades.
This annual SBLA post tallies higher quality projects (though bicyclists disagree on what constitutes a quality bikeway). Overall, this year’s output was mostly higher quality. Not counting bike routes (generally near-worthless sharrows), this year’s (quality net) output was 1.1 new lane/path lane-miles. The city managed to add only just over one new lane-mile to its bike lanes/paths network in a full year. Significant quality upgrades (upgrades resulting in protected bikeways) totaled 9 lane-miles, much of it in Griffith Park and on MLK. These upgrades are positive and needed, but they do not further extend the city’s inadequate bike network at all.
Protected Bikeway Hardening – This year, LADOT began reporting a new category of bikeway projects: “hardening.” The department has been adding new concrete and rigid plastic barriers, mainly to beef up existing plastic-bollard-protected bike lanes. This new hardening is welcome and makes cyclists safer. Streetsblog has included newly hardened mileage as bikeway upgrades.
As part of a Metro grant-funded first/last mile project, LADOT and StreetsLA upgraded a couple of miles of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The MLK project mainly added new parking-protection to existing unprotected bike lanes between Central Avenue and Broadway Place (plus sharrows east of Central) and sidewalk improvements.
The MLK Blvd. improvements are complete, and the project is set to install protected bike lanes on two more streets (39th Street and Broadway Place) this fall.
When the city opened new parking-protected bike lanes on Hollywood Boulevard in 2024, they included plastic bollards to keep drivers out of the bikeway. Though many drivers avoid the plastic bollards, some run over them, destroying or damaging them, making the protected bikeway less effective, less safe. The city has been taking steps toward addressing this by adding new hard-plastic barriers (sometimes called “armadillo” protection, though that is a brand name) to existing protected bike lanes, including on Hollywood Boulevard.
Streetsblog covered this project in detail, noting that the replacement bikeway falls short on both quantity and quality. Overall Metro/LADOT are removing ~5.3 lane-miles (0.9 protected) while adding back just ~4.9 lane-miles (all unprotected). The premise of this swap is fundamentally anti-bike. Instead of connecting bicyclists to light rail, the city and Metro shunted cyclists away from destination-rich Van Nuys Boulevard onto somewhat out-of-the-way, largely residential Terra Bella.
Notes on reconciling reported mileage
Each year Streetsblog reconciles LADOT reported bikeway data with on-the-ground conditions. For example, LADOT did not include the new 3rd Street Toronto Barrier in this year’s bikeway list. SBLA’s annual bikeway mileage spreadsheet includes both the unedited LADOT report, and SBLA’s revised version.
For FY25-26 LADOT reported the new Terra Bella lanes, but not the Van Nuys bike lane removal. In August the DOT newsletter acknowledged the removal, noting that Terra Bella “replace[d] bike lanes on Van Nuys that were removed.”
Light rail construction is well underway on Van Nuys Boulevard, and though some parts of the bike lanes are still there, the facility is partially dismantled. Because the removal and install are both part of the same project, SBLA included both in this year’s totals.
Streetsblog generally uses the city’s reported mileage where it is very close to Google Maps measurements, which it typically is. For what it’s worth, using the city figures led to slightly different mileage reported above, compared to SBLA’s earlier Terra Bella Street coverage.
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