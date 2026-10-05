Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica’s Newly Concrete-Curb-Protected Broadway Bikeway

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Streetsblog rode the city of Santa Monica’s Broadway Safety Project yesterday. Find SBLA’s brief project construction coverage earlier this year, see post or video. The project is open and appears complete.

Map showing Broadway project – via city presentation

The city added 1.6-mile of concrete-curb bikeway protection along Broadway from 5th Street to 26th Street. The project included resurfacing, reconfigured parking, pedestrian signals, crosswalk upgrades, and more.

Santa Monica is a leader in curb-protected bikeways, with similar top-notch concrete-protection on 17th, 26th, and 28th Streets, and Colorado and Ocean Avenues. The city’s concrete extrusion machine – which quickly installs bike lane protection – has earned viral praise. Broadway now has the longest continuous stretch of concrete-curb-protected bike lanes in L.A. County, besting Pomona’s 1.5-mile facility along Valley Boulevard.

This Broadway project connects to the city’s earlier curb-protected lanes on both 17th Street (with a full protected intersection) and 26th Street. It also connects to a half dozen unprotected bike lanes. The Broadway project runs parallel to the Metro E Line, just one block north in and near downtown Santa Monica, so it provides needed first/last mile transit connections.

And here’s what it looks like.

Newly curb-protected bike lanes on Broadway

Santa Monica’s Broadway project includes green pavement at conflict zones, mainly driveways

In addition to the one fully protected intersection where two protected bikeways intersect (Broadway and 17th), at numerous intersection the project utilizes rigid plastic bumps in “corner traffic calming wedges” to help drivers make safer (slower, more right-angled) turns

At 19th Street, the city installed concrete islands that prevent drivers from cutting directly across Broadway

Another view of the diverter islands on Broadway at 19th Street