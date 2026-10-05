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Monday’s Headlines

Dangerous heat, Metrolink, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Olympics, Culver CityBus, Glendale, car-nage, and more
1:46 PM PDT on October 5, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
New protected bike lanes along Glendale's La Crescenta Avenue. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Dangerous Heat Continues (KABC, KCAL)
    • Angeles Forest Fire Causes Santa Clarita Evacuations (KABC)
  • 14% Metrolink Fare Increase Started Today (KTLA, NBC4, Pasadena Now)
  • Councilmember Hall On SaMo Approach To Street Safety (SaMo Next)
  • Pasadena To Begin Multimodal Rose Bowl Access Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Olympics Sponsorships/Contracts Are Vague/Opaque (Torched)
  • Community Remembers Beloved Murdered Culver City Bus Driver (KABC)
    • Culver CityBus Resumes Service (NBC4)
  • Glendale La Crescenta Ribbon-Cutting This Wed Morning (CV Weekly)
  • Wed Is CA Clean Air Day – Free Metro Rides (The Source)
  • It’s Santa Monica Bus/Bike/Walk Week (SaMo Next)
  • Carnage: DUI Driver Kills Hollywood Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Malibu Driver Crashes Into 3 Parked Cars, Kills One Sleeping Occupant (NBC4)
    • Two Killed, 7 Injured In Oxnard Multi-Car Crash (KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes North Hills Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Major Injuries As Fontana Wrong-Way Driver Plunges Into Wash (KTLA)
    • One Dead, Others Injured In 4 Separate Angeles Crest Highway Motorcyclist Crashes (KTLA)
    • Minor Injuries To Driver Who Crashed Van Into Surf In Malibu (KABC)

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