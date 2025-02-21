Watch this A Line Construction Video, and Look Forward to Pomona Extension Opening this Summer
Trump Policies and Interruptions Put Transit Infrastructure Projects at Risk
"This administration has been really clear that they don't want to fund projects that cut carbon emissions. What they want to do is to take out the green stuff."
Protestors Disrupt USDOT Secretary’s Attack on California High-Speed Rail
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a federal investigation into California High-Speed Rail "waste, fraud, and abuse"
Drivers Beware: Automatic Bus Lane Parking Tickets Start Next Monday – Feb. 17
If you drive, don't risk a ticket - don't park in bus lanes or at bus stops.
Metro Responds to Missing Downtown Connector Bikeways: Agency Followed Undefined Plans, Prioritized Getting Drivers to Freeway
Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities
No City for Old Men: L.A. Police Commission finds lung-collapsing blow to chest of unarmed Black 60-year-old “in policy”
Although Officer Brian Kolke failed to voluntarily report the use of force and prolonged Earl Roots' agony for several hours, he only received a comment card on his personnel file
Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway
Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes
City Committees Postpone Measure HLA Implementation Ordinance Vote
City Council Transportation and Public Works delayed HLA votes until February 26. Councilmember Hutt has proposed minor amendments that are modest steps in a positive direction.