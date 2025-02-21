Skip to Content
"This administration has been really clear that they don't want to fund projects that cut carbon emissions. What they want to do is to take out the green stuff."

February 21, 2025

Protestors Disrupt USDOT Secretary’s Attack on California High-Speed Rail

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a federal investigation into California High-Speed Rail "waste, fraud, and abuse"

Drivers Beware: Automatic Bus Lane Parking Tickets Start Next Monday – Feb. 17

If you drive, don't risk a ticket - don't park in bus lanes or at bus stops.

Nipsey Hussle Understood Cities Better than You. Why Didn’t You Know Who He Was?

Metro Responds to Missing Downtown Connector Bikeways: Agency Followed Undefined Plans, Prioritized Getting Drivers to Freeway

Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities

No City for Old Men: L.A. Police Commission finds lung-collapsing blow to chest of unarmed Black 60-year-old “in policy”

Although Officer Brian Kolke failed to voluntarily report the use of force and prolonged Earl Roots' agony for several hours, he only received a comment card on his personnel file

Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway

Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes

City Committees Postpone Measure HLA Implementation Ordinance Vote

City Council Transportation and Public Works delayed HLA votes until February 26. Councilmember Hutt has proposed minor amendments that are modest steps in a positive direction.

