New Terra Bella Bike Lanes Partially Replacing Van Nuys Bike Lanes
The "replacement" bikeway falls short on both quantity and quality: Metro/LADOT are removing 5.6 partially protected lane-miles and adding back just 4.8 lane-miles, all unprotected
By Joe Linton
5:48 PM PDT on July 27, 2026
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