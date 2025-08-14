Skip to Content
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: New Armadillo-Type Bike Lane Delineators on Adams

LADOT recently installed hard-plastic delineators on Adams Boulevard and on Spring Street. They're already reducing some dangerous driving behavior.

5:46 PM PDT on August 14, 2025

New delineators on Adams Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

In 2021, the city of L.A. Transportation Department (LADOT) added buffered bike lanes to about two miles of Adams Boulevard in South Los Angeles. The project removed a travel lane. A few aggressive drivers sometimes chose to ignore the new street markings and drive in the new bike space.

To keep drivers out of the bike lanes, the city later added some soft hit posts, at the start of most blocks.

Soft-hit post treatment on Adams Boulevard tries to keep drivers out of the bike lanes.

Recently the city went further and installed bolted-down hard-plastic "delineators" in the buffer area. These are sometimes called armadillos, though that is apparently a proprietary name. They are basically the same hard-plastic stop used along the Elenda Street protected bikeway in Culver City.

The result is an improvement; fewer drivers appear to be using the bike lane. For L.A., it is a unique hybrid type of bike facility. The bike lane is not quite protected; drivers still cross it to get to and from curb parking spaces. But drivers have to slow down a bit to maneuver around - sometimes over - new plastic bumps.

Delineators installed along the Adams Boulevard bike lanes
Armadillo-type delineator on Adams, installed in the bike lane buffer - alongside reflectors and soft-hit posts
Some of Adams' recently installed delineators have already taken a beating from drivers running into them

The city installed similar plastic delineators on the Main Street protected bike lanes downtown. These sort of mini-plastic curbs help keep some drivers out of the bike lanes there. LADOT is adding new delineators along the Spring Street bikeway from 1st Street to 9th Street. As of today, they have already been installed on one block, between 2nd and 3rd.

New plastic delineators along the Spring Street bikeway
For what it's worth, the downtown protected lane delineators are shaped slightly differently than the Adams ones.
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

