New Bike Lanes on Hobart Blvd in Hollywood

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) recently installed new bike lanes on Hobart Boulevard. The new lanes extend a half mile from Fountain Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard. With informal boundaries, this neighborhood/area could be termed Hollywood, East Hollywood, Little Armenia, and/or Thai Town; it is located in Council District 13 represented by pro-bike City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.

Map of new Hobart Boulevard bike lanes. Base via OpenStreetMap

These are unprotected bike lanes, which are worthwhile but not a high quality bike facility. They do include modest positive features: painted buffer line, green pavement in conflict areas (mainly driveways), and bike boxes (for turning left at intersections).

The new Hobart buffered bike lanes build the bike network by connecting to existing bikeways at both ends. The north end is at the excellent Hollywood Boulevard parking-protected bike lanes. The south end is Fountain Avenue, a bike route (marked with sharrows and, just to the east, some one-way bike lane) long preferred by cyclists as an east-west alternative somewhat quieter than the arterials it parallels. Hobart is two blocks east of the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station, so the new lanes serve as a first/last mile transit connection.

New Hobart Boulevard buffered bike lanes

Hobart bike lanes feature green pavement at conflict areas, mainly driveways

The north end of the Hobart lanes at the Hollywood Boulevard protected bike lanes