Bike Shorts: Pasadena CicLAvia Map, Griffith Park, Imperial Hwy and Hollywood Blvd

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Four big bold bike news briefs:

New Toronto Barrier Protection on Imperial Highway

A few sources are reporting that the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) recently installed new Toronto Barrier bike lane protection on part of the Imperial Highway bike lanes, along LAX near Dockweiler Beach.

New Toronto Barrier bike lane protection on Imperial Highway east of Pershing Drive – detail of photo posted by Redditor sd140220

A $2 million StreetsLA and LADOT project closed a bikeway gap there in mid-2025. At that time this Streetsblog editor opined that the new flimsy plastic protection along what is essentially a freeway off-ramp appeared insufficient (and perhaps worse than the meager sidewalk bike path the project replaced). Kudos to DOT for adding substantial concrete protection where needed.

This is the city’s second Toronto Barrier installation, the first outside of downtown. It may soon be the first to be tested by an inattentive driver speeding at 50+mph.

New Rigid Plastic Barrier Protection in Griffith Park

Redditor darkwingduck4444 posted a photo showing new rigid plastic barrier protection installed along the newly protected bike lanes through Griffith Park.

In a Reddit comment, Councilmember Nithya Raman Transportation Deputy Mehmet Berker noted “These are the Bike Lane Defender product and their installation will close out the initial install of the project. Unfortunately the product comes from the UK and came in two shipments, delaying installation.”

LADOT is currently installing similar barriers as part of its Chandler Boulevard bikeway reconfiguration.

LADOT to Extend Hollywood Bike Lanes East on Sunset

LADOT is planning to extend the Hollywood Boulevard protected bike lanes eastward about a quarter of a mile on Sunset Boulevard. This includes getting through the behemoth six-way intersection at Hollywood/Sunset/Virgil/Hillhurst. The L.A. Times questioned if this site had “the worst crosswalk in L.A.”

LADOT plans to retool the six-point Sunset/Hollywood intersection to improve safety

The city first announced this Hollywood phase 2 project back in early 2024. Now it’s back for… another round of community input. The interested public can weigh in via yet another LADOT online survey. The video that accompanies the survey states that the city’s goal is to install the project in early 2027.

New Map for November CicLAvia in Pasadena

Today CicLAvia released a new map for its upcoming open streets event in Pasadena on November 15. The 2.7-mile route is mainly on Colorado Boulevard, with a short spur on Raymond Avenue connected to the Metro A Line Memorial Park Station.

Map for November 15, 2026, CicLAvia Pasadena

Coming even sooner (and 6.5 miles long!), mark your calendar for Sunday October 11 when CicLAvia will return with its annual Heart of L.A. event.