L.A. City Is Installing Automated Speed Cameras
First automated speeding tickets will start on October 26. The first 60 days are just warnings, then $50-$500 tickets. The faster the speed, the more expensive the ticket.
By Joe Linton
4:30 PM PDT on October 1, 2026
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