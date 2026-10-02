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Friday’s Headlines

Speeding drivers, Culver CityBus driver shot, Patsy Ayala, hot weather, car-nage, and more
9:31 AM PDT on October 2, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
L.A. City speed camera - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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