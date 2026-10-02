Friday’s Headlines
Speeding drivers, Culver CityBus driver shot, Patsy Ayala, hot weather, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
9:31 AM PDT on October 2, 2026
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Heat wave, Long Beach speed cameras, Olympics, Pasadena, Patsy Ayala, open streets, Koretown, car-nage, and more
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Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, delays on B/D Lines, LAPD, Beverly Hills speed limits, Wilshire/Crenshaw, Malibu, LPIs, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
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