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Eyes on the Street: Progress on Chandler Center-Running Bike Lanes

LADOT's $7 million 3 mile revamp of existing Chandler bike lanes extends west the North Hollywood Metro B/G Line Station to Coldwater Canyon Avenue
3:14 PM PDT on July 13, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Progress on Chandler Center-Running Bike Lanes
Chandler Boulevard center-running bike lanes under construction. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
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The city of L.A. is spending $7 million to reconfigure about three miles of existing bike lanes on Chandler Boulevard.

The Chandler Bicycle Connection project extends from near the North Hollywood Metro B and G Line Station west to near Coldwater Canyon Avenue – all along the bus rapid transit G Line. The city is moving existing basic right-side bike lanes to instead run on the left side of the street – along the median. The left-side (center-running) configuration is designed to minimize removal of parking spaces for cars.

LADOT map of Chandler Bicycle Connection project – from 2021 presentation

The project scope includes “removing concrete median islands; reconstructing street pavements, curb and gutter, and curb ramps to current accessibility standards; modifying existing traffic signal modifications [sic]; and installing concrete transit platforms.” Even with all that concrete curb work underway, bicyclists will only get plastic protection: “Class IV [protected] bike lanes with raised rubber defenders [basically armadillos] and K-71 bollards [soft-hit white plastic bollards].”

City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian recently shared a couple of photos of newly protected Chandler bike lanes. Streetsblog checked out the under construction facility yesterday.

The Chandler Boulevard bikeway project is currently under construction, with plenty of “bike lane closed” and “bike detour” signs posted throughout
For most of the project the former right-side bike lanes have already been scraped away, and the new left-side bike lanes have been striped. Plastic bollards were not installed yet.
Much of the pavement condition on this three-mile stretch of Chandler is not very good. The relocated bike lanes are now along the landscaped median where G Line buses run; this location has plenty of damaged and uneven stretches. Some of the bike lane pavement is uneven due to root damage from adjacent trees in the median.
Chandler bike lane striping is not complete at various car-left-turn pockets. Visible in the center/left of the above photo, the city did fairly expensive new curb/gutter/drainage work at this location.
The Chandler project has refurbished curbs and gutters and has resurfaced patches of asphalt in several locations along the reconfigured bikeway. Some of this curb work is to resolve drainage issues, but it is disappointing that almost none of the concrete curbs installed actually protect cyclists.
Additional green paint and intersection treatments are apparently on the way at intersections. Some will be like the above LADOT plan for Chandler – via 2024 L.A. City video
The eastbound side of three long blocks of the project (from Colfax Avenue to Tujunga Avenue) appears pretty much complete. For this short stretch, the bike lanes transition to the conventional (safer and more useful) right-side parking-protected bike lanes.
More or less completed protected bike lane near Tujunga Avenue. Along North Hollywood Park, where eastbound Chandler widens to 60+ feet, the protected bike lanes run between diagonal parking (where the city added new concrete wheel stops) and the park.
One additional block of eastbound right-side protected bike lane appears complete – west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, where there is no parking and no sidewalk
West of Coldwater, Chandler lacks sidewalks, so some pedestrians walk in the street
For the Chandler project at North Hollywood Station, the city is installing what appears to be a concrete bus boarding island
Additional photo of Chandler Bicycle Connection construction at NoHo Station

Find plenty of additional Chandler project details at SBLA coverage of the March 2026 groundbreaking, SBLA Editor Joe Linton’s Bluesky thread on the January 2026 contract approval, and the Department of Transportation (LADOT) project webpage.

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Adrin Nazarian | Bicycling | bike lanes | Safety | The Valley

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