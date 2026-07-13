Eyes on the Street: Progress on Chandler Center-Running Bike Lanes

Chandler Boulevard center-running bike lanes under construction. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
The city of L.A. is spending $7 million to reconfigure about three miles of existing bike lanes on Chandler Boulevard.
The Chandler Bicycle Connection project extends from near the North Hollywood Metro B and G Line Station west to near Coldwater Canyon Avenue – all along the bus rapid transit G Line. The city is moving existing basic right-side bike lanes to instead run on the left side of the street – along the median. The left-side (center-running) configuration is designed to minimize removal of parking spaces for cars.
The project scope includes “removing concrete median islands; reconstructing street pavements, curb and gutter, and curb ramps to current accessibility standards; modifying existing traffic signal modifications [sic]; and installing concrete transit platforms.” Even with all that concrete curb work underway, bicyclists will only get plastic protection: “Class IV [protected] bike lanes with raised rubber defenders [basically armadillos] and K-71 bollards [soft-hit white plastic bollards].”
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