Metro Planning Committee Approves $85M for Bike/Ped Project Grants

This morning the Metro Planning and Programming Committee approved $85.5 million for 16 grants to cities for walk and bike projects. The Metro Active Transport, Transit and First/Last Mile program (MAT Program) grants are funded through Measure M sales tax revenue. The MAT grants still have to be approved by the full Metro board next week.
Metro awarded the first round of MAT grants in 2021. This is the second cycle. Metro staff emphasized that many of these projects are on an expedited timeline, as they are planned to serve mobility needs during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games.
Seven of the projects are being undertaken by the city of Los Angeles; these include a shovel-ready West San Fernando Valley extension of the L.A. River bike path, which recently suffered a delay due to construction bids exceeding allocated funds.
Below is the list of funded MAT grants in alphabetical order by city. [See full Metro spreadsheet, presentation, and staff report]
- Alhambra - Alhambra Backbone Bicycle Network $10,000,000 - Class I, II, III, and IV bikeways, and traffic calming elements
- Burbank - Downtown Burbank Sidewalk Enhancement Project $6,220,348 - Sidewalk improvements, curb extensions, directional ramps, accessible pedestrian signals, high-visibility crosswalks, and wayfinding signage
- Culver City - Better Overland Phase Two $5,557,600 - Protected bike lane, curb extensions, protected intersections, upgraded crosswalks, ADA ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons, wayfinding, pedestrian-level lighting
- Duarte - Duarte Town Center Greening and Traffic Calming Project $3,115,200 - Pedestrian-level lighting, curb bulb-outs, curb parklets, crosswalk improvements, and landscaping
- Inglewood - Market Street Streetscape (MSS) Project $5,000,000 [no description]
- Long Beach - Downtown Walkable Corners $9,995,525 - Pedestrian refuge islands, bulb outs and protected bike lanes
- Los Angeles - Alvarado/Pico First-Last Mile Improvements $6,542,640 - protected bike lanes, curb ramp upgrades, crosswalks, sidewalk repair, pedestrian refuge island, pedestrian plaza and speed tables
- Los Angeles - Grand Ave/Cesar Chavez Ave First/Last Mile Project $10,000,000 - enhanced pedestrian crossings, ADA upgrades, sidewalk repairs, lighting enhancements, bus boarding platforms, dedicated bus lanes, and protected bike lanes
- Los Angeles - Koreatown to Pico-Union Neighborhood Active Transportation Corridor Project $5,407,580 - safe, low-stress, walk and bike route through traffic calming, protected crossings, and a protected two-way bike lane
- Los Angeles - Pico Metro Station First-Last Mile Improvements $2,632,922 - Protected bike lanes, curb ramp upgrades, crosswalks, sidewalk repair, pedestrian refuge island, pedestrian plaza and speed tables
- Los Angeles - Union/Pico First-Last Mile Improvements $1,944,215 - Protected bike lanes, curb ramp upgrades, crosswalks, sidewalk repair, pedestrian refuge island, pedestrian plaza and speed tables
- Los Angeles - Vermont/Pico First-Last Mile Improvements $4,347,696 - Protected bike lanes, curb ramp upgrades, crosswalks, sidewalk repair, pedestrian refuge island, pedestrian plaza and speed tables
- Los Angeles - West San Fernando Valley L.A. River Gap Closure $10,000,000 - Bike path, ADA ramps, six undercrossings, pedestrian-scale lighting, wayfinding signage, and traffic calming
- Pasadena - Pasadena Rose Bowl Multimodal Olympic Route $7,171,250 - Class II and Class IV bike facilities, curb ramps, crosswalks, and enhanced crossing treatments
- Pomona - Metro A/Gold Line First/Last Mile Improvement Project $1,868,452 - Class II and Class IV bike lanes, widened sidewalks, ADA ramps, upgraded crossings, and lighting enhancements
- Santa Monica - The Bergamot Connector $1,451,003 - Class II and Class IV bike lanes, curb extension, ADA ramps, high-visibility crosswalks, traffic signal modifications, pedestrian-activated control devices, and wayfinding signage