Metro Planning Committee Approves $85M for Bike/Ped Project Grants

This morning the Metro Planning and Programming Committee approved $85.5 million for 16 grants to cities for walk and bike projects. The Metro Active Transport, Transit and First/Last Mile program (MAT Program) grants are funded through Measure M sales tax revenue. The MAT grants still have to be approved by the full Metro board next week.

Metro awarded the first round of MAT grants in 2021. This is the second cycle. Metro staff emphasized that many of these projects are on an expedited timeline, as they are planned to serve mobility needs during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games.

Metro map of 2025 MAT grants - see higher resolution pdf

Seven of the projects are being undertaken by the city of Los Angeles; these include a shovel-ready West San Fernando Valley extension of the L.A. River bike path, which recently suffered a delay due to construction bids exceeding allocated funds.

Below is the list of funded MAT grants in alphabetical order by city. [See full Metro spreadsheet, presentation, and staff report]