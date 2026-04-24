Friday Bike Updates: New 2nd Street Bike Lane, and Two Upcoming CicLAvias
230 feet of new first/last mile bike lane in downtown L.A., and maps for April and June CicLAvia open streets events
By Joe Linton
3:25 PM PDT on April 24, 2026
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Bicycling | bike lanes | CicLAvia | LADOT | Metro | Open Streets | Safety | South LA
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