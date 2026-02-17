This Week In Livable Streets

Metro meetings, Marmion Way, Jessica Meaney, Long Beach bridge alert, and more.
- Starting Tuesday 2/17 - Starting tonight Culver City will host workshops for its Sepulveda Connects project to improve safety, mobility, and access along the Sepulveda Boulevard corridor. Attend a Sunkist Park Neighborhood Open House tonight at 6:30 p.m. at El Marino Park at 5301 Berryman Avenue. Additional project meetings Thursday 2/26 at 6 p.m. at Culver City Senior Center (4095 Overland Avenue) and Tuesday 3/17 at 6 p.m at Veterans Memorial Building--Rotunda Room at 4117 Overland Avenue. Find project information at city project page, or email sepulvedaconnects@culvercity.org, or call 310-253-6500.
- Wednesday 2/18 - UCLA Urban Planning and UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies will host Executive Director of Investing in PlaceJessica Meaney speaking on Investing in Sidewalks and Streets. Join the free lecture online tomorrow from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
- Wednesday and Thursday 2/18-19 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Wednesday 2/18 - LADOT will host an design workshop for its Marmion Way Safety and Mobility Project. The in-person meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ramona Hall Community Center at 4580 N. Figueroa Street in Highland Park. Find project information at LADOT fact sheet or project page. Give project feedback via an online survey.
- Now through Wednesday 2/25 - Car-Lite LB is urging the public to submit comments in advance of, and to attend a town hall meeting next week - regarding the city's revamp of the Second Street Bridge. The project is supposed to include sidewalks and bike lane upgrades, but the city is considering backing off these plans. Details at CarLite LB alert or Reddit.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.