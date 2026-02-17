Baldwin Park Greenway is Now Officially Open

After a decade plus in the making, phases 1 and 2 of the Baldwin Park Greenway are officially complete. The creekside bike/walk path has now been landscaped, outfitted with benches, water fountains, bike repair stations, an impressive ADA accessible entrance, and some handsome new gates to boot.

Baldwin Park’s former Community Services Director and now Chief Executive Officer Manny Carrillo has seen the project through its lifecycle.

“Transformational projects like this require patience, coordination, unwavering belief in the outcome,” Carrillo said at the Greenway’s grand opening. “I take great pride in delivering a project like this to our residents. Spaces like this strengthen neighborhoods, promote wellness, and build communities.”

Baldwin Park Greenway

The basic 2.3 mile walk/bike path has been open unofficially for some time. It offers cyclists an off-street path from the city’s border with El Monte at Ramona Boulevard to the town’s main job center, Baldwin Park Boulevard, where Kaiser Permanente and UPS have large facilities.

Along the way, you’ll see the San Gabriel River and Big Dalton Creek, the San Gabriel Mountains, powerlines, bridges, silos, and the 605 Freeway and its towering 10 East flyover ramp. Along the San Gabriel River riprap and concrete the path is contemplative and desolate.

The Baldwin Park Greenway, facing north, beside the San Gabriel Riverbed.

Then after going under the 605, you’ll come around the bend to arrive at one of the SGV’s best little green spaces, Walnut Creek Nature Park. There’s lots of shade and a beautiful stone and wood gazebo. It feels like a piece of the mountains (right next to the freeways).

Baldwin Park City Councilmembers unveil the Greenway's commemorative plaque

Next, in phase 3, the path will be extended another 2.8 miles northeast along the concrete-lined portion of the Big Dalton Wash, up to Ramona near the Metrolink station, city hall and downtown Baldwin Park.

Meanwhile, park projects have been in development across the city, including: Barnes Park, Montenegro Park, Roadside Park, renovations for Morgan Park and Hilda Solis Park, the Susan Rubio Zocalo, and a forthcoming greening/pocket park project along the next phase of the greenway (marked on the map above).

To check out the new greenway path:

By bike, take the San Gabriel River path. At Ramona Boulevard cross from the main path (on the west side of the river) to the new path (on the east side).

By bus, take Foothill Transit line 486 to Baldwin Park Avenue and Bess Avenue, then walk/bike south one block to access the path along Baldwin Creek. From there it's about 2,000 feet to Walnut Creek Nature Park. To access the somewhat bare-bones northwest end of the path, take Foothill Transit lines 190 or 488 to Ramona Boulevard and Gilman Road, then cross the San Gabriel River to the path entry point on the east side of the channel.

Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. "Foothill Transit. Going Good Places."