Eyes on the Street: New Stations on Metro D Line Extension Section 2

You probably heard that Metro will open three new D Line subway stations on May 8. But did you know that the new 4-mile extension is just the first section of three D Line projects all currently under construction?

Full map of Metro's three-phase D Line subway project: nine new miles (Koreatown to Westwood) with seven new stations

Today's post is about section 2 of the Westside D (former Purple) Line project, which extends about three miles, with two new stations:

Beverly Drive - at Beverly and Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills

Century City - at Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Boulevard

A lot of the subway construction progress is underground, therefore difficult to see on the surface. Wilshire bus riders and Century City workers may have noticed section 2 subway station construction beginning to peek above ground. Below are photos taken today.

Beverly Drive Station

The station is located on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard at Reeves Drive, one block east of Beverly Drive.

Metro rendering of Beverly Drive station

Under construction Beverly Drive Metro D Line station, with escalators visible (center)

The station roof structure is visible at Wilshire and Reeves

Metro workers building the top of elevator structure

Century City Station

The Century City Station is located at the north corner of the intersection of Constellation Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars.

Metro map showing the location of the Century City D Line Subway Station

Metro rendering of Century City D Line Station

Metro D Line Century City Station under construction today. Station escalators are visible in the center of the photo.

Metro D Line Century City Station site today

Much of the Metro Century City Station is today a massive pit where Constellation Boulevard had been.

If you're looking for photos of D Line Extension section one stations, check out earlier Streetsblog posts: La Brea, Fairfax, and La Cienega.