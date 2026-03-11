Eyes on the Street: New Stations on Metro D Line Extension Section 2

You probably heard that Metro will open three new D Line subway stations on May 8. But did you know that the new 4-mile extension is just the first section of three D Line projects all currently under construction?
Today's post is about section 2 of the Westside D (former Purple) Line project, which extends about three miles, with two new stations:
- Beverly Drive - at Beverly and Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills
- Century City - at Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Boulevard
A lot of the subway construction progress is underground, therefore difficult to see on the surface. Wilshire bus riders and Century City workers may have noticed section 2 subway station construction beginning to peek above ground. Below are photos taken today.
Beverly Drive Station
The station is located on the south side of Wilshire Boulevard at Reeves Drive, one block east of Beverly Drive.
Century City Station
The Century City Station is located at the north corner of the intersection of Constellation Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars.
