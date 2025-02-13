Baldwin Park Finalizes Design for Ana Montenegro Park

The city of Baldwin Park is moving ahead with a final concept for the 8,342 square foot pocket park on the city’s north end at Maine Avenue and Joanbridge Street. City council approved the vibrant design on February 5.

The plan pays homage to longtime high school Spanish teacher and former City Treasurer, Ana Montenegro, who passed away in 2017. Montenegro is remembered not only for being one of the first Latinas to hold civic office in town, but also for pushing the city to fund cultural programs like folklorico dance for children.

“Ana Montenegro was a true trailblazer and a leader whose humility, faith and unwavering commitment to others have shaped our community in lasting ways,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila. “As a proud Latina leader, Ms. Montenegro was a champion for equitable education who led with grace and a deep love for our community. By naming the park in her honor, Baldwin Park is paying tribute to an exceptional woman whose life exemplified service, strength and the power of selflessness.”

The concept, by David Volz & Associates, pays tribute to Montenegro’s passion for Latino culture and history. It features talavera tile work on the ground, an alebrije serpent slide and jungle gym, papel picado-inspired shaded benches, crescent moon mosaics, a Spanish style restroom building, and a gated/fenced-off perimeter. There are also bioswales and a bike repair station on the exterior.

The pocket park site was previously a single family home lot bought by the city to install some park space in a relatively parkless corner of town (the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area is essentially across the street, but it's a 35 minute walk just to enter). The pocket park location is just off of Arrow Highway, with bus stops for Foothill Transit line 492 nearby.

Construction is expected to begin this year and finish in March 2026. The city has accumulated over $1.1 million in funds from by the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, Measure A, and other sources. A final cost estimate for the project is pending.

