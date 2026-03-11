Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

A Line, gas prices, record heat, renter aid, Long Beach, LAPD, LAX, 101 crossing, car-nage and more

10:16 AM PDT on March 11, 2026

Ridership is up all along the A Line after new Pomona extension opened last year. Chart via February Metro CEO presentation

  • Metro A Line Ridership Up After New Stations (Daily News)
  • Council Overrules City Attorney To Provide Renter Aid (LAist)
  • Community Traffic Safety Requests Meet Long Delays (LB Post)
  • Charter Reform Panel Recommends Council Oversight Of LAPD (LAist)
  • LAX Commission Approves Higher Ride-Hail Fees (LAist, Spectrum1, CCWW News)
  • Vid: Why All New Apartments Look the Same (USC Price)
  • 101 Wildlife Crossing Construction Getting There (Spectrum1)
  • Carnage: Driver Severely Injures Brentwood Pedestrian (KTLA, KCAL)
  • Gas Prices Rising (Spectrum1, KTLA,)
    • Vid: Why CA/L.A. Gas Prices Are High (LAT)
  • Dangerous Heat In this Week's Forecast (LAT, BH Beat, SMDP, Pasadena Now, Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

