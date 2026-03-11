Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro A Line Ridership Up After New Stations (Daily News)
- Council Overrules City Attorney To Provide Renter Aid (LAist)
- Community Traffic Safety Requests Meet Long Delays (LB Post)
- Charter Reform Panel Recommends Council Oversight Of LAPD (LAist)
- LAX Commission Approves Higher Ride-Hail Fees (LAist, Spectrum1, CCWW News)
- Vid: Why All New Apartments Look the Same (USC Price)
- 101 Wildlife Crossing Construction Getting There (Spectrum1)
- Carnage: Driver Severely Injures Brentwood Pedestrian (KTLA, KCAL)
- Gas Prices Rising (Spectrum1, KTLA,)
- Vid: Why CA/L.A. Gas Prices Are High (LAT)
- Dangerous Heat In this Week's Forecast (LAT, BH Beat, SMDP, Pasadena Now, Daily News)
