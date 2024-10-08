Skip to Content
SGV

Baldwin Park Gets Funds for Another Pocket Park

The city can’t seem to stop building parks, and this latest installment will make use of a pair of empty lots near the San Gabriel River.

3:20 PM PDT on October 8, 2024

The early site plan for Roadside Park in Baldwin Park.

Little by little, Baldwin Park is on its way to becoming the park-richest town in the San Gabriel Valley.

There’s the recently opened Susan Rubio Zocalo beside city hall, designs are finalizing for the Ana Montenegro Mini Park on Maine Avenue, Hilda Solis Park, the Big Dalton Greenway alongside the San Gabriel River, and of course, older parks like Morgan, Walnut Creek, and Barnes.

And coming soon, a new one called Roadside Park. 

It’s definitely of the parklet variety, set to take the place of two empty lots (0.8 acres) at the intersection of Leorita Street and Dalewood Street, near Kaiser Permanente and beside where Broken Horn Saddlery used to be, next to the 10 Freeway.

The two part Roadside Park will be located along the green shaded line.
The western portion of Roadside Park, present conditions. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
The eastern portion of Roadside Park, present conditions. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

It will be funded with a $2.1 million grant from the National Park Service, alongside 54 other projects nationwide under the NPS Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grants Program.This parcel was transferred to city ownership from Caltrans, and will be reasonably close to the Big Dalton Greenway. 

The project area for the finished phase 1 area of the Big Dalton Greenway. The purple shaded squares represent entry gates.

In addition to a playground, workout equipment, shade and picnicking tables, early designs for Roadside Park feature rainwater capture infrastructure (see cover image).

“Roadside Park represents an exciting opportunity to transform an unused space into a vibrant community hub,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada in a press release. “I look forward to celebrating our newest addition to the City’s park system.”

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

