Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Pico Blvd, Ohio Ave, WeHo parking, gas prices, Pasadena, Metro lost and found, and more

9:43 AM PDT on March 10, 2026

LADOT rendering of Pico Boulevard project

  • L.A. Improving Pico, Add Bike Lanes (L.A. Local)
  • North Westwood Council Backs Ohio Bike Project (CCWWN)
  • WeHo Retools Parking Requirements To Match CA TOD Law (WeHo Online)
  • Eastsider Profiles L.A. City Disability Coordinator Natalie Sparrow
  • Wheelchair Access Willits Settlement Back At Council (@maylin Bluesky)
  • CA Gas Prices Increasing (KTLA, NBC4, Daily News)
  • City Plans For Area Around Sierra Madre Station (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Retooling Bus and Dial-A-Ride Service (Pasadena Now)
  • More On LAT Car-Centric Worst Intersections List
  • LAT Profiles Metro Lost-and-Found (video, article)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings continue, Westside safety project meetings, D Line construction, and more

March 9, 2026
bike lanes

Bike Updates: Griffith Park, Chandler, Terra Bella, and Westside Plans

Griffith Park bike upgrades partially installed. Plus: Terra Bella Street, Chandler groundbreaking, and Westside bike project meetings

March 9, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Major transit stops, gas prices, Santa Monica, LAX, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Redondo Beach, Long Beach, Burbank, car-nage, and more

March 9, 2026
LAPD

City Attorney Takes Her Own Swing at Man Sucker Punched by LAPD in 2024

Eleven months after Officer Joshua Sportiello punched Alexander Mitchell in the face, the City Attorney's office filed misdemeanor resisting charges against him. Was it in retaliation for Mitchell's civil suit?

March 6, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, Measure HLA, Chinatown, Mid-City, SB79, Glendale, and more

March 6, 2026
South LA

Dedication: Crenshaw and Slauson to Forever be Known as “Nipsey Hussle Square”

“Age fourteen on up, my whole life took place on these four corners...This really was my foundation," Hussle told Current TV back in 2010. Now renamed in his honor, those corners pay tribute to how he transformed them.

March 5, 2026
