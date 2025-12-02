Baldwin Park Update: Progress on Path and Park Projects

Over the last three years, SBLA has been reporting on the recently opened emerging Baldwin Park Greenway. Here’s another progress report, courtesy of Baldwin Park Councilmember Emmanuel Estrada, who suggested Streetsblog take another look at the end of 2025.

The bike/walk path is now open, though it's only halfway finished. It's 2.5 miles thus far - along the east side of the San Gabriel River and the north side of Walnut Creek.



What's new is the nearly finished wheelchair-accessible ramp and stairwell down to the greenway, which sort of shattered expectations. That’s right, we’re talking about a ramp and stairwell. It's a solid new access point feature that substantially connects the new path with the adjacent neighborhood - via the very pleasant wooded Walnut Creek Nature Park.

Previous visits to the site suggested something much more modest than this very wide, 14-step stair. Take a look at these before and after photos.

Before: the old rampway to the Big Dalton Wash from Walnut Creek Nature Park

The same existing access ramp viewed from the new Walnut Creek bike/walk path (2024 photo)

After: The new ADA accessible entrance to the Baldwin Park Greenway from Walnut Creek Nature Park

This current stage of the project (Phase 2) will be finished in January. Phase 2 includes the ramp/stair entry point, plus additional landscaping, seating, and signage.

Map showing phases of the Baldwin Park Greenway, primarily along Walnut Creek and Big Dalton Wash. Phase 1 (new bike path) is open. Phase 2 (access, greening) is nearly done.

The city is planning several additional greenway phases. Phase 3 of the greenway includes two pocket parks, and an additional 2.8 miles of walk/bike path which will allow users to get across town while avoiding the 10 and 605 Freeways and most of their surface street traffic.

Now, to another quality of life improvement in the crux of the freeways: Barnes Park.

The park originally opened in 2005. For twenty years, Barnes Park has featured a playground, community center, and a few basketball courts. Barnes is literally next to the 605, in a very pretty neighborhood that feels somewhat cut off from town.

Today, the city of Baldwin Park is growing the park’s footprint quite a bit, as crews rework an empty lot south of the park into futsal courts (hardtop, mini soccer pitches) and picnic areas, as well as replacing existing facilities.

The revamp and new additions are expected to be finished in June 2026.

New play equipment at Barnes Park

Newly installed shade structures for picnicking at Barnes Park

Entry posts for the new futsal courts under construction at Barnes Park

