Eyes on the Street: Big Dalton Greenway Update

The city of Baldwin Park broke ground on the Big Dalton Greenway two years ago; now phase 1 is complete and phase 2 is scheduled to begin before the year’s over.

What’s finished now is a 2.5 mile path - completely separate from vehicular traffic - along the natural, earthen part of the wash in the city’s southern industrial corridor around the 10/605 Freeway interchange.

The Big Dalton Greenway looking east.

Improvements to come in phase 2 include landscaping, water fountains, benches, bike racks and fix-it stations, wayfinding signs, lighting, and connections to new pocket parks.

When phase 3 eventually breaks ground in late 2025, the trail will be extended 2.8 miles up the concretized portion of the wash (parallel to Vineland Avenue) to the city’s northern boundary at Arrow Highway, with more connections to pocket parks along the way. At that point, the greenway will connect commuter cyclists to the city’s major employment centers: Kaiser Permanente, UPS’s San Gabriel Valley hub, and In-N-Out’s training facility.

The Big Dalton Greenway. The blue line represents the finished phase 1, the green line represents the unbuilt phase 3.

“I am extremely excited about our progress on the Baldwin Park Greenway project,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel J. Estrada. “This project will be transformative for our community, connecting key destinations with sustainable transportation options and adding new amenities and green spaces.”

The entrances to the finished part of the path are at Syracuse Avenue and Farnell Street in the neighborhood south of Kaiser Permanente, Baldwin Park Boulevard next to Tony’s Hobbies, and at Ramona Boulevard on the east bank of the San Gabriel River. However, the trail is not officially open, so enter at your own risk.

The project area for the finished phase 1 area of the Big Dalton Greenway. The blue shaded lines represent the path, and the purple shaded squares represent entry gates.

The Ramona entrance links the trail to the San Gabriel River Bike Path, another connection on the growing SGV Greenway Network. As it is now, the Big Dalton Path is a good reason to stop off at the nearby Walnut Creek Nature Park (via Hensel Street or Frazier Street; the park’s trail entrance isn’t finished yet).

The basis of an access ramp to the Baldwin Park Greenway built at the back end of Walnut Creek Nature Park.

The sights along the river are classic Mid-Valley: bridges, underpasses, silos, the desolate riverbed, towering powerlines, bizarre discarded items, and of course, the San Gabriel Mountains under wide open skies. As always, use caution when exploring unfamiliar places and bring water.

The 605 underpass.

The Cloverleaf Drive bridge.

The Ramona Boulevard bridge.

The Big Dalton Greenway facing south, toward the Puente Hills.

Graffiti on the banks of the San Gabriel River.

Mystery detritus along the Big Dalton Greenway.

The Big Dalton Greenway facing north, toward the San Gabriel Mountains.

Funding for the project comes from the California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, L.A. County Proposition C, California Transportation Development Act, a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority 2009 grant, the California Natural Resources Agency, and the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy.

“While I’m thrilled about our progress to date, it’s important to recognize the extensive work that goes into a project of this scale. The city is committed to ensuring the project is done right and aims to create the best possible greenway for the community.” Mayor Estrada added, thanking staff, funders, and partners.

