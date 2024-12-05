Morgan Park Improvements on the Way in Baldwin Park

The city of Baldwin Park’s Morgan Park should be getting a facelift by summer of 2027, says Director of Recreation and Community Services, Manny Carrillo.

“It’s the focal point. It is the main park in the community.” Carrillo tells SBLA. “Baldwin Park has very little park space, so every acre is crucial to the development and usage of the community… and we haven't upgraded this park in about a decade [2010].”

The basketball courts at Morgan Park. Note the wear on the surface near the hoops.

Morgan is by far the most used park in the city. Besides being considerably larger than the others (more are in development), it’s centrally located at the town’s main crossroads, Ramona Boulevard and Baldwin Park Boulevard. Otherwise, Baldwin Park is a largely concretized landscape, sandwiched between the 10 and 605 Freeways and Arrow Highway.

Morgan Park is the little patch of green just above the “d” in “Baldwin Park.”

Los Angeles County’s Comprehensive Park Master Plan rates the city as park poor with 0.3 park acres per 1,000 residents, compared to the County average of 3.3 acres. About 22 percent of Baldwin Parkers live within walking distance of a park, versus the county average of 49 percent. Note though, that the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area is just outside of the city limits to the north.

So it’s a good thing the city is taking care of Morgan Park with enhancements to its playground, splash pad, basketball courts, and central plaza. The project is fully funded, with $1,292,387 from Measure A, $1,000,000 from Measure BP, and $600,000 from a Community Development Block Grant.

Preliminary concept map used to pursue grant funding for the Morgan Park Improvements project.

The current playground, though charming, should benefit from replaced rubber tiles and a more disability-friendly jungle gym. Note all renderings are merely samples for inspiration and do not reflect a final design.

One of the current jungle gyms at Morgan Park.

The splash pad will retain its plumbing and replace its exterior components. This is “because of the water and how things wear over time,” says Carrillo. “It loses its luster, and through calcification, it's just not as clean and as precise as it used to be.”

For this, the city estimates a $200,000 price tag (see line item prices and images in this staff report.)

The basketball courts are perhaps where need is the greatest. The courts were built in the early 90’s. Carrillo says, “If you look closely, we are in need of new flooring, because as the floor wears down, it becomes slippery, because now you're playing on concrete that has no grip. [...] That court has not been resurfaced in quite some time.”

Lastly, the central plaza beside the senior center will be getting a complete redesign, based around a central shade tree with a circular bench. Take a closer look at the concept map (page 3) to see just how elaborate and shady the preliminary design is. Morgan regulars take note, the little hand painted tiles from Vineland Elementary School will be salvaged for the final remodel.

The current plaza at Morgan Park.

Hand painted tiles from Baldwin Park school children.

Carrillo tells SBLA there will be another public input meeting for the Morgan Park improvements next year, following an RFP and design by an architectural firm.

