This Week In Livable Streets

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings continue, Westside safety project meetings, D Line construction, and more.
- Continuing Monday 3/9 - Continuing tonight Metro will host open house meetings for its NoHo to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, which is approaching final design, with full construction expected to get underway this year. Learn more about project design and construction, and give your feedback. Tonight's meeting will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Fremont Park at 600 Hahn Avenue in Glendale. Meetings continue on Monday 3/16 in Burbank.
- Wednesday 3/11 - Get the latest details on Metro D Line extension construction in the city of Beverly Hills. Attend a 6 p.m. in-person meeting at Beverly Hills City Hall. Details at Eventbrite.
- Continuing Thursday 3/12 - The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host two virtual Westwood bike safety projects public input meetings. This week give input on Ohio Avenue, this Thursday 3/12 at 6 p.m. Next week give input on Westwood Boulevard on Thursday 3/19 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at LADOT newsletter.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- From Thursday 2/26 through Wednesday March 11 the Metro C Line will not operate from Norwalk Station to Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station - due to overhead wire work.
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.