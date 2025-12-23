Dear Streetsblog Readers…

As a non-profit publication, Streetsblog Los Angeles relies on reader donations to maintain our high quality of reporting and to help plan how best we can continue to cover the region going forward. If you don’t need to read anymore, you can start by clicking here to make a donation, here to join our Patreon, or read on...

As we approach the end of the year, all three Streetsblogs in California are on a light publishing schedule until January 5. I like to end each year with some reflections on our work at Streetsblog in the final post of our fundraising drive.

When I started Streetsblog Los Angeles as its first editor (in March of 2007!), I could never have imagined how the site would grow. Even though we’re still a small team, Streetsblog L.A. punches above its weight in the depth, quality, and volume of its content. In just the past seven publishing days, the Streetsblog L.A. team has produced straight news articles, long form news features, a podcast, short videos, a walk/hike trail review, news roundups, and of course the daily stack of headlines from other sources.

As legacy media continues to retreat, it’s more important than ever to have honest, independent news — not just to cover the horrors of the Trump Administration, but to continue holding Los Angeles and California decision-makers to the high standards of our own ideals.

If you’ve read this far, you already know the value Streetsblog Los Angeles brings to its community, so I’ll keep this brief. If you value what we do and it’s in your budget, please consider making a donation to help keep us strong in 2026. You can also support us by spreading the word on social media about our drive, helping us reach a wider audience in a crowded fundraising season.

Thank you all for the clicks, comments, donations, and the many other ways you’ve supported our work and made a difference in your community. Onward to 2026.

On behalf of Chris, Joe, and Sahra,

Damien Newton