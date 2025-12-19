Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

L.A. River Bike Path

Friday Round-Up: Speed Cameras, River Path, Memorial Crosswalk, and More

Metro releases L.A. River path draft plan for comment, "large asphalt repair" video, crosswalk memorial, and speed camera programs coming soon to Glendale and Long Beach

8:28 AM PST on December 19, 2025

The Los Angeles River through Lincoln Heights. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Below are some stories that readers might be interested in that didn't quite rise to the level of a full Streetsblog L.A. post.

Speed Camera Progress in Glendale and Long Beach

Earlier this month, Streets are for Everyone (SAFE) published a report card grading cities' progress on speed camera programs. 2023 state legislation enabled camera programs in six cities; then Malibu was added in 2024. Since August 2025, San Francisco's speed camera program has been making streets safer and generating revenue. SAFE found that Southern California cities (Glendale, Long Beach, L.A., and Malibu) were working on getting programs going, but still had a ways to go.

Since the report card, Long Beach and Glendale stepped up their efforts.

Map of Glendale's planned speed camera systems (nine locations) - via staff report

On Tuesday, the Glendale City Council approved a five-year $3.4 million contract with Verra Mobility to install and operate automated speed safety camera systems. The contract piggybacks on an agreement already negotiated by the city of Oakland; Verra also operates San Francisco's program.

Watch the Glendale Council presentation and approval at meeting video (starting 1:23.00); find additional details at December 16 agenda and staff report.

Map of Long Beach's planned speed camera systems (18 locations) - via LB City

Also on Tuesday, the Long Beach City Council approved a similar contract with Verra - though for a total of $5.6 million. The Long Beach Post reports that Long Beach expects to have speed cameras in operation by fall 2026.

Metro Releases River Path EIR

Yesterday, Metro released its Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the agency's Los Angeles River Path Project. The project will close an eight-mile gap in the river path through downtown Los Angeles and the city of Vernon.

Metro map of L.A. River bike/walk path project - through downtown and the city of Vernon

Find the river path Draft EIR, including an interactive version, at Metro's project webpage. Public comments are due by February 2, 2026. The public can provide comments by mail, email, phone, or at public hearings. Metro announced a series of meetings/hearings coming up on January 21, 27, 29, and 31. Meeting details at Metro L.A. River Path Project webpage.

Streetsblog reported on this project last October; your Streetsblog editor will start looking over the new documents soon, and report more next year.

What "Large Asphalt Repair" Looks Like

Maybe you read about L.A. City's so-called "Large Asphalt Repair" at The Future is LA or at SBLA coverage last week, but you're not sure what "LAR" really looks like. Watch this Streetsblog short video for an overview.

@streetsblogla8

L.A. City stopped fully resurfacing streets and instead is just doing what they call “large asphalt repair”. Why?? #largeasphaltrepair

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Volunteers Finish KTown Memorial Crosswalk

Yesterday, SBLA reported that LAPD interrupted Crosswalks Collective L.A. volunteers who were re-painting a memorial for Nadir Gavarrete. Nine-year-old Gavarrete was killed by a drunk driver at the intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown.

As of yesterday, volunteers finished reinstalling the Gavarrete memorial.

Crosswalks Collective L.A. memorial for Nadir Gavarrete as of this morning. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Connect

SGV Connect 144: Annual AMA with Foothill Transit

It's the most wonderful podcast of the year

December 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

L.A. River path, Santa Clarita Transit, Chevron fire, Caltrans, Metrolink, and more

December 19, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

LAPD

They Came to Mourn. LAPD Came in Force. Now Two Men Could Face Serious Consequences Because LAPD Won’t Acknowledge They Were Wrong.

The July 7 vigil for Kenny Hall had been peaceful until LAPD arrived and began pushing people around. When peacemaker Shamond "Lil AD" Bennett tried to intervene and de-escalate LAPD, officer Evan Mott assaulted him. When Dontreal Washington protested, officers punched him in the face. Then LAPD arrested them both.

December 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, crosswalks, LB & Glendale speed cameras, LAPD, bike lanes, Councilmember Lee, Tesla, car-nage, and more

December 18, 2025
crosswalks

LAPD Shuts Down Volunteers Repainting Nadir Gavarrete Memorial at Koreatown Intersection

At the deadly 4th/New Hampshire intersection, LAPD shut down Crosswalks Collective L.A.'s unpermitted safe streets work

December 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, LAX traffic, Section 8, 110 Freeway, Santa Monica, TOD, Echo Park, car-nage and more

December 17, 2025
See all posts