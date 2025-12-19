Friday Round-Up: Speed Cameras, River Path, Memorial Crosswalk, and More

Below are some stories that readers might be interested in that didn't quite rise to the level of a full Streetsblog L.A. post.

Speed Camera Progress in Glendale and Long Beach

Earlier this month, Streets are for Everyone (SAFE) published a report card grading cities' progress on speed camera programs. 2023 state legislation enabled camera programs in six cities; then Malibu was added in 2024. Since August 2025, San Francisco's speed camera program has been making streets safer and generating revenue. SAFE found that Southern California cities (Glendale, Long Beach, L.A., and Malibu) were working on getting programs going, but still had a ways to go.

Since the report card, Long Beach and Glendale stepped up their efforts.

Map of Glendale's planned speed camera systems (nine locations) - via staff report

On Tuesday, the Glendale City Council approved a five-year $3.4 million contract with Verra Mobility to install and operate automated speed safety camera systems. The contract piggybacks on an agreement already negotiated by the city of Oakland; Verra also operates San Francisco's program.

Watch the Glendale Council presentation and approval at meeting video (starting 1:23.00); find additional details at December 16 agenda and staff report.

Map of Long Beach's planned speed camera systems (18 locations) - via LB City

Also on Tuesday, the Long Beach City Council approved a similar contract with Verra - though for a total of $5.6 million. The Long Beach Post reports that Long Beach expects to have speed cameras in operation by fall 2026.

Metro Releases River Path EIR

Yesterday, Metro released its Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the agency's Los Angeles River Path Project. The project will close an eight-mile gap in the river path through downtown Los Angeles and the city of Vernon.

Metro map of L.A. River bike/walk path project - through downtown and the city of Vernon

Find the river path Draft EIR, including an interactive version, at Metro's project webpage. Public comments are due by February 2, 2026. The public can provide comments by mail, email, phone, or at public hearings. Metro announced a series of meetings/hearings coming up on January 21, 27, 29, and 31. Meeting details at Metro L.A. River Path Project webpage.

Streetsblog reported on this project last October; your Streetsblog editor will start looking over the new documents soon, and report more next year.

What "Large Asphalt Repair" Looks Like

Maybe you read about L.A. City's so-called "Large Asphalt Repair" at The Future is LA or at SBLA coverage last week, but you're not sure what "LAR" really looks like. Watch this Streetsblog short video for an overview.

Volunteers Finish KTown Memorial Crosswalk

Yesterday, SBLA reported that LAPD interrupted Crosswalks Collective L.A. volunteers who were re-painting a memorial for Nadir Gavarrete. Nine-year-old Gavarrete was killed by a drunk driver at the intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown.

As of yesterday, volunteers finished reinstalling the Gavarrete memorial.