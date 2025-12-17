LAPD Shuts Down Volunteers Repainting Nadir Gavarrete Memorial at Koreatown Intersection

Streetsblog received a tip from a Crosswalks Collective L.A. source that the LAPD (again) shut down their unpermitted safe streets work.

Today, a couple of the Collective's members went to the intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown. They began marking off and re-installing a memorial for Nadir Gavarrete, the 9-year-old killed there by a driver earlier this year.

Photo of Nadir Gavarrete, installed in memorial altar in August

Volunteer-painted Nadir Gavarrete memorial crosswalk as of August 14. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Official city crosswalk as of November 13, 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Crosswalks Collective L.A. member working on Gavarrete memorial today. Photo courtesy of CCLA

After just a few letters were painted, the crosswalk activists were stopped by an LAPD officer. The source told Streetsblog that the confrontation appeared to be headed toward a citation, but ultimately the police officer did not issue one.

The crosswalk activists left the memorial only partially painted.

Partially installed Gavarrete memorial this afternoon. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Interrupted memorial today. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Today's LAPD incident comes on the heels of police breaking up, and ticketing, a volunteer crosswalk organizer in West L.A. earlier this month.

For more information, click through to earlier coverage:

When LADOT installed official permanent crosswalks (on November 13), they left the memorial area (left foreground) blank, apparently leaving space for the community to repaint the memorial. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog