Do You Love Our San Gabriel Valley Coverage? Than Consider a Donation to our EOY Fundraising Drive

As 2024 rounds to an end, Streetsblog Los Angeles likes to reflect back on some of our successes of the year as we ask our readers (and listeners!) to consider a donation to help Streetsblog Los Angeles and our SGV Connect podcast, coverage, and newsletter continue publishing and stay strong.

The SGV Connect podcast has existed in some form or another for nearly a decade and has gotten better every year. With the addition of Chris Greenspon a couple of years ago, the podcast evolved again into one that covers not just the ways that the San Gabriel Valley is growing and modernizing its transportation infrastructure but also one that covers events and culture. The SGV Connect Podcast was even honored by the Los Angeles Press Club as the “Best Regular Podcast” at this year’s press club awards.

2024 has had its share of bad news, but thanks to Foothill Transit and our generous readers, Streetsblog covered mobility in the San Gabriel Valley with more depth than anyone else. We toured L.A.'s next great county park and kept an eye on mega projects like the nearly finished Metro A (former Gold) Line extension and freeway widenings. Bike plans emerged from places celebrated for multimodalism and others that flew under the radar, while infrastructure moved forwards and backwards.

Each time, we were there, photographing asphalt and scrutinizing pdf's. Thankfully, we held on to our humanity, and who knows, we might have another award coming for that. As we wrap up for the year and look ahead to the next (with its menacing inaugurations and Oasis reunions), we say thanks to SBLA's supporters. Take this time to enjoy what the SGV has to offer, and be good to each other.

If you’ve read this far, you know the hard work that goes into producing SGV Connect in all of its various incarnations. Whether you enjoy our work, find it helpful in your job or read or listen for some other reason, a tax deductible donation will help us continue publishing SGV Connect in 2025 and beyond.

All the Best,

Chris Greenspon, Joe Linton, and Damien Newton

P.S. - If you missed the news, our last podcast of the year is an AMA with the Director of Public Relations for Foothill Transit. You can send your questions for an AMA by replying to this email or leaving a comment at Streetsblog.