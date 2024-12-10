Skip to Content
SGV Connect

SGV Connect Podcast: Leave Us Your Questions for an AMA with Foothill Transit’s Felicia Friesema

For our last podcast of the calendar year, SGV Connect is excited to announce an “Ask Me Anything” episode with Felicia Friesema the Director of Marketing and Communications for Foothill Transit.

12:00 PM PST on December 10, 2024

For our last podcast of the calendar year, SGV Connect is excited to announce an “Ask Me Anything” episode with Felicia Friesema the Director of Marketing and Communications for Foothill Transit.

While Felicia has been at Foothill Transit for over two decades, the body of work and life experiences extends well beyond transit. You can read Felicia’s bio at The Org.

If anyone is unfamiliar with the AMA concept, it’s literally as simple as it sounds. You can submit a question about anything and with some possible light editing we’ll ask it time provided. If there’s a group of people that all ask similar questions, we’ll probably try to combine them but other than that we’ll rank questions in order of how interesting we think the audience’s answers are. I.E. a question about hydrogen buses or security probably has a higher chance of getting asked than Felicia’s pick for the Penn State vs Southern Methodist University football game. But if there’s time, we’d ask all three!

You can submit questions for Felicia by commenting at Streetsblog or the social media announcements or if you prefer anonymity (or if it’s just easier) you can send an email to damien@streetsblog.org or chris@streetsblog.org. The interview is going to be early next week, so get those questions in before the weekend.

Read More:

SGV

La Verne Pedestrian Bridge Will Connect Metro A Line, Metrolink, and Fairplex

Officials from La Verne and the SGVCOG are excited about the bridge’s “elegant” design and connectivity for transit oriented development.

December 10, 2024
