Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PDT on June 30, 2025

Metro East San Fernando Valley rail construction earlier this month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Ongoing ICE Raids Impacts
    • Eagle Rock Food Vendors Flee Apparent Raid (NBC4)
    • ICE Blasts Way Into Huntington Park Home (NBC4)
    • Pacoima Food Vendor Suffered Heart Attack During ICE Raid (SFV Sun)
    • ICE Detains Mother In Front Of Her Children In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
    • ICE Detains Father In Burbank (KCAL)
    • Day Laborer Escapes ICE Raid At San Fernando Home Depot (SFV Sun)
    • Pomona Activists Protest Home Depot For ICE Cooperation (KCAL)
    • Officials Call For Investigation Of ICE Use Of Terminal Island (LB Posts)
    • OC ICE Raids Spur Support Network (Voice of OC)
    • Huntington Park Arrests Apparent ICE Imposter, After Parking Violation (NBC4)
    • ICE Flights Spiked At Burbank Airport (Leader)
    • Torched Points Out USDOT Hypocrisy Over ICE Impacts to L.A. Transit
    • What Happens After An ICE Raid (BH Beat)
    • More On Metro ICE Issues Response (NBC4)
  • West Hollywood Starting Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (WeHo Times, Urbanize)
  • Metro Closing Van Nuys Blvd Lanes For ESFV Rail Construction (SFV Sun)
  • Homeless Services Work Doesn't Pay Enough To Keep Workers (Public Press)
  • Supervisor Barger Elected 2nd Vice Chair Of Metro Board (SCV News)
  • WeHo Wins Planning Award For K Line North Plans (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Hollywood Pedestrian (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Driver Kills Long Beach Pedestrian (Watchdog)
    • Injuries In Rollover Car Crash In Canoga Park Parking Lot (KCAL)
    • Injuries In Multi-Car Crash In San Marino (SM Trib)
  • Multiple Wildfires In Inland Empire, Some Causing Evacuations (KTLA, ABC7, NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

June 30, 2025
Westside Subway

Eyes On the Street: Metro and L.A. City Restore Wilshire Blvd. at New Subway Stations

Construction is winding down on Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1

June 30, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Streetsblog CAL

California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects

Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.

June 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

June 27, 2025
Metro

Metro Responds to Issues Resulting from ICE Raids and Protests

The Metro board received an update on recent Metro service disruptions precipitated by ICE raids. The board approved a Janice Hahn motion intended to minimize service disruption.

June 26, 2025
SGV

SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

For the first time ever, the city of Pomona will host an Olympic event: cricket! Get the story from Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval and Abhimanyu Rajp, Director of Los Angeles Cricket.

June 26, 2025
See all posts