Monday’s Headlines

- Ongoing ICE Raids Impacts
- Eagle Rock Food Vendors Flee Apparent Raid (NBC4)
- ICE Blasts Way Into Huntington Park Home (NBC4)
- Pacoima Food Vendor Suffered Heart Attack During ICE Raid (SFV Sun)
- ICE Detains Mother In Front Of Her Children In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- ICE Detains Father In Burbank (KCAL)
- Day Laborer Escapes ICE Raid At San Fernando Home Depot (SFV Sun)
- Pomona Activists Protest Home Depot For ICE Cooperation (KCAL)
- Officials Call For Investigation Of ICE Use Of Terminal Island (LB Posts)
- OC ICE Raids Spur Support Network (Voice of OC)
- Huntington Park Arrests Apparent ICE Imposter, After Parking Violation (NBC4)
- ICE Flights Spiked At Burbank Airport (Leader)
- Torched Points Out USDOT Hypocrisy Over ICE Impacts to L.A. Transit
- What Happens After An ICE Raid (BH Beat)
- More On Metro ICE Issues Response (NBC4)
- West Hollywood Starting Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (WeHo Times, Urbanize)
- Metro Closing Van Nuys Blvd Lanes For ESFV Rail Construction (SFV Sun)
- Homeless Services Work Doesn't Pay Enough To Keep Workers (Public Press)
- Supervisor Barger Elected 2nd Vice Chair Of Metro Board (SCV News)
- WeHo Wins Planning Award For K Line North Plans (WeHo Times)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Pedestrian (KCAL)
- Multiple Wildfires In Inland Empire, Some Causing Evacuations (KTLA, ABC7, NBC4)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA