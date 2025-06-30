Eyes On the Street: Metro and L.A. City Restore Wilshire Blvd. at New Subway Stations

Work is winding down on Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1. Over two recent weekends, Metro and L.A. City restored streets impacted by a decade of construction. Last weekend Metro resurfaced and restriped around Wilshire/La Brea Station; earlier this month they did Wilshire/Fairfax.
In case you're unfamiliar with the project, Metro is extending the D (former Purple) Line heavy rail subway that runs underneath Wilshire Boulevard. The line currently ends at Western Avenue in Koreatown; late this year (or early 2026) the line will extend to La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Two further D Line extensions are also under construction; these will extend the subway a total of nine miles, to a new terminus in Westwood.
Below are photos of the June street work.
Wilshire/La Brea Station
The new Wilshire/La Brea Station is located at the northwest corner of Wilshire and La Brea. Street restoration there took place last weekend.
Wilshire/Fairfax Station
The new Wilshire/Fairfax Station is located on the south side of Wilshire between Orange Grove Avenue and Ogden Drive. The location is one block east of Fairfax Avenue, and is directly across from the L.A. County Museum of Art (LACMA). Street restoration there took place the weekend of June 14.