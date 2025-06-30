Eyes On the Street: Metro and L.A. City Restore Wilshire Blvd. at New Subway Stations

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Work is winding down on Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1. Over two recent weekends, Metro and L.A. City restored streets impacted by a decade of construction. Last weekend Metro resurfaced and restriped around Wilshire/La Brea Station; earlier this month they did Wilshire/Fairfax.

Map of Metro D Line subway extension sections

In case you're unfamiliar with the project, Metro is extending the D (former Purple) Line heavy rail subway that runs underneath Wilshire Boulevard. The line currently ends at Western Avenue in Koreatown; late this year (or early 2026) the line will extend to La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Two further D Line extensions are also under construction; these will extend the subway a total of nine miles, to a new terminus in Westwood.

Below are photos of the June street work.

Wilshire/La Brea Station

The new Wilshire/La Brea Station is located at the northwest corner of Wilshire and La Brea. Street restoration there took place last weekend.

City Parking Enforcement closed down streets re-routing bus and car traffic around the areas where crews were working on the street

Street restoration work yesterday on Wilshire Boulevard

Workers installing a new crosswalk

Metro and LADOT workers reinstalling parking space markings on Wilshire

Thermoplastic line striping truck yesterday on La Brea. New solid line in foreground is the extended La Brea bus lane. Metro/LADOT La Brea bus lanes were mostly installed in 2023, but temporarily omitted for two blocks due to Metro construction.

Metro Wilshire/La Brea Station nearly completed. Compare to 2024 photos.

Metro Wilshire/La Brea Station yesterday, view looking east

Wilshire/Fairfax Station

The new Wilshire/Fairfax Station is located on the south side of Wilshire between Orange Grove Avenue and Ogden Drive. The location is one block east of Fairfax Avenue, and is directly across from the L.A. County Museum of Art (LACMA). Street restoration there took place the weekend of June 14.

Street repaving work on Wilshire in front of the county art museum

Workers restoring crosswalks at Wilshire and Fairfax

Street restoration work on Wilshire at Ogden

Photo yesterday shows smooth new pavement on Wilshire, though the pedestrian/wheelchair ramp still needs work

Smooth new asphalt on Wilshire and Orange Grove Avenue. LACMA is on the left; new Wilshire/Fairfax Station is on the right.

Public art is visible at the nearly complete Wilshire/Fairfax Station

Another view of the Wilshire/Fairfax Station including its public art