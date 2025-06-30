This Week In Livable Streets

Reclaim our streets actions, ICE protests and vigils, and Metro meetings on the horizon.
- Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
- Tuesday 7/1 - CLUE and las Madrinas de los Desaparecidos (the Godmothers of the Disappeared) are holding weekly Tuesday Immigration Vigils from 12-1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Federal Building at 300 North Los Angeles Street in downtown Los Angeles. Event details at qgiv website.
- Tuesday 7/1 - Various groups are organizing Reclaim Our Streets local actions to stop Trump's invasion and cruel militarized immigration raids. Attendees are encouraged to wear white and bring flowers to honor those taken. Find four L.A. area events listed at SEIU99 website:
- Boyle Heights: Mariachi Plaza, 1831 1st Street from 4-7 p.m.
- South L.A.: 8101 S. Vermont Avenue from 4-7 p.m.
- Crenshaw/Inglewood: Crenshaw Dairy Mart Art Center, 8629 Crenshaw Boulevard from 4-7 p.m.
- Southeast LA: SELA Stands Drive-Thru Resource Fair, 3355 Gage Avenue in Huntington Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Friday 7/4 - Independence Day
- Starting next week, Thursday 7/10 - Metro will host six community meetings to share design updates and hear public feedback on its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project (NHTP BRT), which is in the early construction ("pre-construction") phase. All meetings will offer the same information. Meetings listed at Metro project webpage.
- Thursday, 7/10 - from 6-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom
- Tuesday, 7/15 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Circadian Room, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard
- Wednesday 7/16 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado Street
- Saturday 7/19 - from 10-11:30 a.m. at East Valley High School, 5525 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood
- Monday 7/21 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center, 1840 Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock
- Tuesday 7/22 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank
- Continuing next week, Saturday 7/12 - Metro is hosting a series of in-person public information sessions for its Sepulveda Transit rail project to connect the Valley with West Los Angeles. Metro recently released the project's draft environmental study (Environmental Impact Report - DEIR), and is taking public comments through August 30. Details at Metro project page.
- Saturday 7/12 - from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall Community Center, at 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park. Presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, 7/16 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room, at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
- Monday, 7/21 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Between Vermont and Western Avenues, the Metro D Line is temporarily out of service - through late July.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org