Metro/Caltrans Reconfiguration of the 605’s Valley Blvd Ramps set for 2025

Next May, Metro expects to start construction on a project to reconfigure the 605 Freeway’s onramps and off-ramps at Valley Boulevard, including widening part of Temple Avenue in City of Industry. A three year build is anticipated.

The I-605/Valley Boulevard Interchange Improvements Project is being initiated as an Early Action Project for the much broader I-605 Corridor Improvement Project (605CIP).

Metro's 605CIP map showing planned 605, 5, 10, 60 and 105 Freeways expansion

This smaller 605/Valley project widens and reconfigures on-/off-ramps without widening the mainstem of the freeway, though it does lay the foundation for the anticipated later 605CIP widening.

In a mid-July project update (minute 01:08:00) Metro staff announced that 605/Valley project funding was secured from a Transportation Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) grant which requires a local match. The TCEP grant is for $33.5 million. The match comes from Metro Measure M subregional funding, allocated by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments. Metro estimates that project construction will cost $47.96 million.

According to the 605/Valley environmental clearance document (a 2020 negative declaration - meaning Caltrans/Metro found that the project would have no significant negative impacts to the environment), the project’s purpose is to “improve mobility and relieve congestion, capacity constraints, and other related deficiencies on Interstate 605 at the Valley Boulevard interchange.”

Project area map for I-605/Valley Boulevard Interchange Improvements

The document notes that the interchange has an accident rate, “approximately 30 to 74 percent higher than the total statewide average accident rate for the freeway mainline segments.”

The interchange with the 10 Freeway is less than a mile north of these ramps, and has a particularly dangerous weave heading northbound on the 605 between Valley and the 10. This area is a major junction for trucking.

It’s also worth noting that the project area includes an active (freight and Metrolink) rail right-of-way to be taken into account; there are three tracks less than 200 feet north of the onramps at Valley and Temple.

The report also notes heavily cracked asphalt, inadequate truck turn paths, nonstandard lane widths and geometry, and noncompliant Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facilities. ADA upgrades will include curb ramps, sidewalks, and pedestrian pathways. As of now, on the north side of Valley under the 605 there is no sidewalk, but just a well-trodden dirt path.

Cracked asphalt on Valley Boulevard at Temple Avenue

A damaged overhead sign on Temple Avenue approaching the I-605/Valley Boulevard interchange.

The Alterations

The main big change is that the current long looping "horseshoe" ramp - from westbound Valley onto the 605 South (including passing under Valley) - goes away.

The blue markings show the planned new ramp configuration. The major change is that current looping ramp (upper right - next to dotted red line) would go away, to be replaced by drivers turning left onto the shorter onramp on the south side of Valley. Additional changes include road and ramp widening.

Westbound Valley Boulevard: The northbound ramp would still be entered from the right-most lane. The southbound ramp changes to instead be via a left turn (at a new signalized intersection) after going under the freeway.

Eastbound Valley Boulevard: Where the current southbound off-ramp ends (before the freeway underpass), the intersection would be signalized. The northbound onramp (on the other side of the bridge) functions similar to the current design, though the project would add a dedicated right turn pocket. A widened shoulder here theoretically would provide for a future bike lane not included in the project.

Temple Avenue: Southbound Temple would be widened from two to three lanes (basically extending the current pocket where drivers enter the 605 onramp). The at-grade railroad crossing would have pedestrian safety gates installed.

Southbound Onramps: The existing “horseshoe” onramp from westbound Valley Boulevard/southbound Temple Avenue goes away. All 605 South would use a the remaining onramp south of Valley, which would be signalized and widened to three-lanes.

Southbound Loop Off-Ramp: It would be widened from one to two lanes after passing beyond the bridge deck, and then to three lanes as it approaches the new signalized intersection intersection, with two right turn lanes and one left turn.

Northbound Loop Onramp: This would include a new, dedicated one-lane right turn pocket from eastbound Valley Boulevard.

Northbound Off-Ramp: The single-lane northbound off-ramp would be widened to three lanes, with one left turn lane, one through lane and one through/right turn lane.

Northbound Direct Onramp: With the horseshoe southbound ramp gone, the onramp north of Valley (and from Temple) is dedicated for just the 605 North access, eliminating weaving conflicts.

None of the 605/Valley adjacent businesses would be demolished for this project. A vacant parcel and a few easements would be required from the owners some properties, including right of way impacts in order to widen Temple.

The Mero board recently approved two planned eminent domain actions for the project. In March, the board approved taking a half-circle shaped vacant parcel just north of Valley and west of the 605. In June, the board approved taking a small sliver of land from Tacos Gavilan's Temple Avenue frontage, plus a couple of additional narrow temporary construction easements along Valley and Temple.

Metro asserts its 605/Valley project would enhance bicyclist and pedestrian safety, but earlier Streetsblog coverage questioned the validity of this claim. Though basic minimum pedestrian accommodations are included, the project misses opportunities to improve neighborhood access to the adjacent San Gabriel River, including the Duck Farm River Park site which abuts Valley Boulevard there.



