Upcoming CicLAvia Maps: August in the Hollywoods, September in Lincoln Heights, and More

Who's excited about four more CicLAvia open streets events coming up this year!? Mark your calendars! Event information and maps included below.

Totaling eight calendar year 2024 events, CicLAvia has already opened South L.A. Western Avenue, Wilmington, Venice Boulevard, and Melrose Avenue.

Kudos to Metro for funding these and other events via its Open Streets Grant Program. All these events are free and family-friendly. Participants can start at any point along the route, and bike, walk, jog, run, skate, scooter, etc. as much as they want.

August 18: Meet the Hollywoods

Map of CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods on August 18, 2024

A month from now, CicLAvia will open 6.6 miles of streets through West Hollywood, Hollywood, and East Hollywood. The event will include an extended stretch of Hollywood Boulevard - including the Walk of Fame - plus portions of Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

More details at CicLAvia event page.

September 15: Lincoln Heights

Map of CicLAvia Lincoln Heights CicLAmini on September 15, 2024

In September, CicLAvia will host its first ever event in the eastside neighborhood of Lincoln Heights: a 1.2-mile CicLAmini on North Broadway. CicLAminis are shorter routes designed to favor walking, though they, like all CicLAvias remain popular with cyclists.

More details at the CicLAvia event page.

October 13: Heart of L.A.

Map of CicLAvia Heart of L.A. on October 13, 2024

The very first CicLAvia took place on October 10, 2010, on a route through central Los Angeles, so every year in early October, CicLAvia traditionally returns to a central L.A. route, now called the Heart of L.A.

The route varies slightly year-to-year, but even the 2024 version includes parts of the 2010 spine, including First Street and Central Avenue. This year's iteration will include the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Civic Center, Echo Park, Little Tokyo, Temple-Beaudry, and more. It will feature numerous iconic L.A. sights from Mariachi Plaza, to Echo Park lake, to the dragon gateway, to the new 6th Street Viaduct.

The October central Los Angeles CicLAvia tends to be the most popular CicLAvia of the year. It's the most transit-accessible route, and a chance to experience many L.A. locales within a short ride or a long walk.

More details at the CicLAvia event page.

December 8: San Fernando Valley

There's no map yet for the December 8 Valley CicLAvia; check the CicLAvia event page later for information.