Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:19 AM PDT on August 6, 2025

DIY crosswalk installation at Stoner Park. Video capture via @jonnyshotit Instagram

  • Community Crosswalks In West L.A. and Ktown Raise Issues (LAT)
  • Fairfax Resident Has Waited 8 Years For City Sidewalk Repair (KABC)
  • Daily Memo Recaps Ongoing ICE Terror (L.A. Taco)
  • How ICE Attacked Car Wash Workers (LAist)
  • ICE Raided Home Depot After Order Not To (NBC4)
  • SMPD Data Shows Big Drop In Traffic Enforcement (SM Next)
  • County Was Not Informed About New Wall Blocking Beach Path (Westside Current)
  • City Pays $500K To Settle Knock L.A. Reporters Echo Park Arrest Lawsuit (MyNewsLA)
  • Carnage: Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Pacoima Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
  • Another So Cal Heatwave (LAist, KCAL)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

highway expansion

South Bay Pauses Planned Metro/Caltrans 405 Freeway Widening

Metro suggested that that the South Bay Cities Council of Governments be responsible for a 405 Freeway project cost overruns. The SBCCOG board declined.

August 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

August 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 4, 2025
Metro

Metro Friday Newsbits: Toilets, El Monte Bike Hub, and Bike-Share Limbo

Metro Bike Share on month-to-month extensions, El Monte bike hub smashed again, and Metro expanding easy-to-use Throne toilets

August 1, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

August 1, 2025
