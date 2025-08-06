Wednesday’s Headlines

- Community Crosswalks In West L.A. and Ktown Raise Issues (LAT)
- Fairfax Resident Has Waited 8 Years For City Sidewalk Repair (KABC)
- Daily Memo Recaps Ongoing ICE Terror (L.A. Taco)
- How ICE Attacked Car Wash Workers (LAist)
- ICE Raided Home Depot After Order Not To (NBC4)
- SMPD Data Shows Big Drop In Traffic Enforcement (SM Next)
- County Was Not Informed About New Wall Blocking Beach Path (Westside Current)
- City Pays $500K To Settle Knock L.A. Reporters Echo Park Arrest Lawsuit (MyNewsLA)
- Carnage: Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Pacoima Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
- Another So Cal Heatwave (LAist, KCAL)
