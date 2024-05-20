Skip to Content
Open Streets

Wilmington CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

CicLAmini photos - plus a look at the recently opened Wilmington Waterfront Promenade

3:01 PM PDT on May 20, 2024

Cyclists on Avalon Boulevard at CicLAvia Wilmington CicLAmini. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday, the Los Angeles City harbor neighborhood of Wilmington hosted a CicLAmini open streets festival, closing two and a quarter miles of streets to drivers, and opening them to people on foot, bike, skates, and scooters.

The route was mainly on Avalon Boulevard, with spurs on M Street and C Street connecting to hubs at Banning Park and Wilmington Waterfront Park, respectively.

While CicLAminis are drawing somewhat smaller crowds than 4-5+ mile full CicLAvia routes, plenty of Angelenos, mostly on bike, flocked to Wilmington streets yesterday.

Hubs at each end - and restaurants along the way - were crowded. Lots of people spilled onto Avalon Boulevard around Wilmington Town Square Park, which hosted musical performances and vending booths.

Roller-skaters on Avalon Boulevard at CicLAvia Wilmington
The Harbor Cruisers Bike Club at yesterday's CicLAvia
The Lit Riderz bike club at CicLAvia Wilmington
El BiciCrófono hosting pedal-powered karaoke yesterday
Roller-bladers on Avalon at CicLAvia
Lots of cyclists took to Wlimington streets yesterday

Streetsblog also visited the newly opened Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, located just south of the route. The Port of L.A.'s new 9-acre park opened in February, and is planned to connect to Wilmington Waterfront Park soon, via a future bike/walk bridge that recently received federal funding. (The new promenade is currently accessible via Avalon Boulevard.)

Wilmington Waterfront Promenade opened last February
Wilmington Waterfront Promenade offers expansive views of the Port of Los Angeles
Swing seating overlooking the waterfront
Wilmington Waterfront Promenade

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia Wilmington CicLAmini?

The next CicLAvia will be Sunday June 24 along Western Avenue in South Los Angeles.

