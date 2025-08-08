Friday’s Headlines

- City Designating 6 Black Heritage Sites For Preservation (LAT, NBC4)
- L.A. Olympics Arrangements Cause For Concerns (Torched)
- CA EV Drivers Losing Access To Carpool Lanes (LAT)
- Trump Tariff Crashes Copper Market, Could Curb Wire Theft (Xtown)
- Planned Palisades Duplexes Shifting to Single Homes (Westside Current)
- Pasadena Grapples With Noise Ordinance Plans (Local News Pasadena)
- Bay Area Regional Transit Sales Tax Measure Expands (SBSF)
- Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills Man Walking Bike (Watchdog, Biking in L.A.)
- Person Killed In 118 Freeway Crash In Mission Hills (KTLA)
- Ventura County Canyon Fire Spreads to L.A. County, Forces Evacuations (LAT, LAist, KABC)
- Study: CA Seeing More Fires Throughout the Year (LAT)
