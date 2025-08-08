Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:32 AM PDT on August 8, 2025

St. Elmo Village mural. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • City Designating 6 Black Heritage Sites For Preservation (LAT, NBC4)
  • L.A. Olympics Arrangements Cause For Concerns (Torched)
  • CA EV Drivers Losing Access To Carpool Lanes (LAT)
  • Trump Tariff Crashes Copper Market, Could Curb Wire Theft (Xtown)
  • Planned Palisades Duplexes Shifting to Single Homes (Westside Current)
  • Pasadena Grapples With Noise Ordinance Plans (Local News Pasadena)
  • Bay Area Regional Transit Sales Tax Measure Expands (SBSF)
  • Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills Man Walking Bike (Watchdog, Biking in L.A.)
    • Person Killed In 118 Freeway Crash In Mission Hills (KTLA)
  • Ventura County Canyon Fire Spreads to L.A. County, Forces Evacuations (LAT, LAist, KABC)
  • Study: CA Seeing More Fires Throughout the Year (LAT)

