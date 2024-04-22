Skip to Content
CicLAvia Opens Venice Boulevard – Open Thread

CicLAvia opened six miles of Venice Boulevard - from Culver City Station to Venice Beach

10:22 AM PDT on April 22, 2024

CicLAvia on Venice Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday, L.A.'s popular CicLAvia open streets event took place on Venice Boulevard from Venice Beach and Culver City. It was the fifty-first CicLAvia.

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed bicycling, skating, walking, and running on six miles of quiet car-free streets.

As a cool April morning gave way to warm afternoon sun, crowds swelled. As usual for these events, many cyclists took to Metro rail, crowding E Line trains, especially in the morning. Along the route, lines were long at local restaurants and at event hubs.

CicLAvia Venice Boulevard under the Metro E Line tracks
Pedestrians, skaters and cyclists take to Venice Boulevard during CicLAvia
CicLAvia Venice Boulevard
CicLAvia Venice Boulevard rolls past Beyond Baroque and SPARC
All ages take to Venice Boulevard during CicLAvia

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia Venice Boulevard?

Here are some reminders for upcoming open streets events:

