SGV Connect 139: ICE

Episode 139 of SGV Connect focuses on the impact of ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on the communities in the San Gabriel Valley. Both interviews were conducted by Chris Greenspon.

The first is with Estrella, a resident of El Monte who witnesses the crushing impact of the ongoing threat of ICE raids in her community. The second is with Assemblymember Mike Fong, who highlights not just what the communities he represents are experiencing, but some ways in which the state is fighting back.

Estrella reports that while the community is beginning to show signs of life again, things will never be the same. Families are struggling to make rent as economic activity has slowed even for those who are still working. Others are sheltering to avoid ICE. Even the school district has seen a drop in attendance as the arbitrary nature of the raids has caused widespread fear.

A lightly edited transcript of the conversation can be found here.

Fong also discussed the impact of recent ICE raids in the San Gabriel Valley, highlighting incidents in Alhambra and Rosemead. He emphasized the trauma and fear affecting all immigrant communities, especially the Latino population. Fong discussed some of the state legislation aimed at improving the situation, including his own legislation to support undocumented students. He also praised legislative efforts like SB 805 and SB 627 to ensure law enforcement transparency. Fong underscored the importance of community support, citing a local food distribution initiative, and outlined his legislative goals for expanding college access and affordable housing.

A lightly edited transcript of the conversation can be found here

SGV Connect would like to take a moment to wish the friends and family of Benito Flores peace and comfort after his passing.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!