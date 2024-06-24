CicLAvia South L.A. Western Avenue – Open Thread

Yesterday, CicLAvia opened five miles of Western Avenue through South Los Angeles. The one-street open streets route stretched from Century Boulevard to Exposition Boulevard, a slightly longer route than CicLAvia South L.A.'s initial event on Western two years ago.
As usual at CicLAvia, tens of thousands of Angelenos - of all ages and types - took to the streets on bicycles, feet, skates, scooters and other non-car modes.
Many churches along the route offered free water to event participants experiencing summer heat. Local cafes and activity hubs were packed.
Readers - how was your CicLAvia experience yesterday?
,