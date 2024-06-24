CicLAvia South L.A. Western Avenue – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, CicLAvia opened five miles of Western Avenue through South Los Angeles. The one-street open streets route stretched from Century Boulevard to Exposition Boulevard, a slightly longer route than CicLAvia South L.A.'s initial event on Western two years ago.

As usual at CicLAvia, tens of thousands of Angelenos - of all ages and types - took to the streets on bicycles, feet, skates, scooters and other non-car modes.

Many churches along the route offered free water to event participants experiencing summer heat. Local cafes and activity hubs were packed.

All ages pedal-power transportation at yesterday's CicLAvia on Western

Cyclist pops a wheelie at CicLAvia on Western

CicLAvia South L.A. opening Western Avenue yesterday

Metro's future Rail to Rail walk/bike path crosses Western Avenue just south of Slauson Avenue. Construction appears to be nearing completion, with an anticipated opening late this year or early 2025.

New pedestrian crossing signal at the future Rail to Rail multi-use path

The BiciCrófono at CicLAvia on Western

Dad and daughter bicycling on a car-free Western Avenue during CicLAvia

Readers - how was your CicLAvia experience yesterday?

