January 2026 Metro Board Round-Up: Sepulveda Rail Approved, Torrance Rail Kneecapped

Big Metro news today as L.A.'s multimodal future took one big step forward, and one big step backward.

Sepulveda Heavy Rail Approved

The Metro board unanimously approved plans [staff report] for a new heavy rail mega-project connecting the San Fernando Valley to the Westside.

Metro's Sepulveda Transit Corridor project had considered an inferior low-ridership monorail alternative. Today's decision kills the monorail.

An hour's worth of public comment - including from labor, business, UCLA, transit advocates - unanimously supported the staff-recommended heavy rail design.

Metro's approved alternative for Sepulveda Transit Corridor heavy rail connecting the Westside with the Valley

The board approved Sepulveda's "locally preferred alternative" (LPA) as an initial segment running automated heavy rail ~9 miles from Van Nuys G Line Station (Van Nuys Boulevard south of Victory Boulevard) to Metro D Line Westwood Station (Wilshire Boulevard just west of Westwood Boulevard). A second phase will extend north to Van Nuys Metrolink Station, and a later project extension will extend south to the E Line and LAX.

There are some issues to work out, including securing additional funding. Metro has partial local funding, but a ~$15+ billion rail project will almost certainly need federal funding. But overall, the approval represents a victory for high-quality high-ridership transit.

The next step is Metro preparing and approving the project's environmental studies, which will include refining the heavy rail plans.

Infeasible Torrance Light Rail Alternative Advanced

A relatively suburban planned South Bay light rail extension did not fare as well. For the 4-mile Torrance C Line Extension project, the Metro board overrode its earlier approval and rejected a staff recommendation [staff report] for approving final project specifics. The board instead approved a motion that shifts the project from a mostly at-grade existing rail right-of-way (the "ROW") to a more expensive elevated rail in middle of nearby Hawthorne Boulevard.

Metro expects the "ROW" alternative to cost $2.7 billion, compared to $3.4 billion for the Hawthorne Boulevard.

Metro slide comparing the costs of the LPA (locally preferred alternative - on "the ROW") to the Hawthorne Boulevard alignment

Hawthorne has additional drawbacks - and some minor benefits - see SBLA coverage from earlier this week for an extended comparison.

Torrance extension public comment was split, with a majority of comments in support of Hawthorne Blvd. Opposition to the ROW alternative was mostly couched in pro-transit rhetoric, along the lines of "I support transit, just not where it would run next to homes."

Boardmembers supporting Hawthorne expressed optimism that "short term challenges" could be overcome, for "longer term benefits."

At a minimum, today's rejection means at least 2-3 years' worth of delays just for approving the final plans (for a project Metro had sold to voters as breaking ground in 2026). With so much opposition, and today's vote empowering anti-rail voices, it appears more likely that the extension will never be built.

Miscellaneous Additional Approvals

More from today's meeting [agenda]: