Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sepulveda Transit

January 2026 Metro Board Round-Up: Sepulveda Rail Approved, Torrance Rail Kneecapped

Valley-Westside subway plan approved. South Bay light rail delayed significantly, perhaps indefinitely.

5:05 PM PST on January 22, 2026

Sepulveda Transit automated heavy rail rendering – via Metro

Big Metro news today as L.A.'s multimodal future took one big step forward, and one big step backward.

Sepulveda Heavy Rail Approved

The Metro board unanimously approved plans [staff report] for a new heavy rail mega-project connecting the San Fernando Valley to the Westside.

Metro's Sepulveda Transit Corridor project had considered an inferior low-ridership monorail alternative. Today's decision kills the monorail.

An hour's worth of public comment - including from labor, business, UCLA, transit advocates - unanimously supported the staff-recommended heavy rail design.

Metro's approved alternative for Sepulveda Transit Corridor heavy rail connecting the Westside with the Valley

The board approved Sepulveda's "locally preferred alternative" (LPA) as an initial segment running automated heavy rail ~9 miles from Van Nuys G Line Station (Van Nuys Boulevard south of Victory Boulevard) to Metro D Line Westwood Station (Wilshire Boulevard just west of Westwood Boulevard). A second phase will extend north to Van Nuys Metrolink Station, and a later project extension will extend south to the E Line and LAX.

There are some issues to work out, including securing additional funding. Metro has partial local funding, but a ~$15+ billion rail project will almost certainly need federal funding. But overall, the approval represents a victory for high-quality high-ridership transit.

The next step is Metro preparing and approving the project's environmental studies, which will include refining the heavy rail plans.

Infeasible Torrance Light Rail Alternative Advanced

A relatively suburban planned South Bay light rail extension did not fare as well. For the 4-mile Torrance C Line Extension project, the Metro board overrode its earlier approval and rejected a staff recommendation [staff report] for approving final project specifics. The board instead approved a motion that shifts the project from a mostly at-grade existing rail right-of-way (the "ROW") to a more expensive elevated rail in middle of nearby Hawthorne Boulevard.

Metro expects the "ROW" alternative to cost $2.7 billion, compared to $3.4 billion for the Hawthorne Boulevard.

Metro slide comparing the costs of the LPA (locally preferred alternative - on "the ROW") to the Hawthorne Boulevard alignment

Hawthorne has additional drawbacks - and some minor benefits - see SBLA coverage from earlier this week for an extended comparison.

Torrance extension public comment was split, with a majority of comments in support of Hawthorne Blvd. Opposition to the ROW alternative was mostly couched in pro-transit rhetoric, along the lines of "I support transit, just not where it would run next to homes."

Boardmembers supporting Hawthorne expressed optimism that "short term challenges" could be overcome, for "longer term benefits."

At a minimum, today's rejection means at least 2-3 years' worth of delays just for approving the final plans (for a project Metro had sold to voters as breaking ground in 2026). With so much opposition, and today's vote empowering anti-rail voices, it appears more likely that the extension will never be built.

Miscellaneous Additional Approvals

More from today's meeting [agenda]:

  • To continue widening the 105 Freeway, the Metro board approved borrowing up to $1.7 billion from future toll revenues [staff report]. See earlier SBLA coverage of Metro 105 Freeway expansion: 2024 explainer and and 2025 groundbreaking for segment 1.
  • The Metro board approved $53 million for design/engineering work to widen the 605 Freeway [staff report].
  • With two boardmembers (Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsey Horvath) voting no, Metro approved a legislative position [staff report] against state law facilitating more housing close to high quality transit. It's slightly more complicated, but this essentially puts Metro in formal opposition to recently approved state law (SB79) applying to L.A. County. For more on Metro vs. SB79, see @lintonjoe Bluesky, Mar Vista Voice, or LAist.
  • Metro approved $95 million for extending the A Line to Claremont [staff report].
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, crosswalks, bus lane enforcement, Sepulveda rail, Torrance rail, Long Beach, MacArthur Park, LADOT, and more

January 22, 2026
SGV

Extending the Foothill A Line Hasn’t Been Forgotten

Plans are underway to get the track built to Claremont, and stakeholders remain hopeful that Montclair can make a comeback.

January 21, 2026
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Metro meeting tomorrow, Torrance, transit ambassadors, Santa Monica, Glendale, red light cameras, Koreatown, Long Beach parking, car-nage, and more

January 21, 2026
Metro

Uh Oh! Dueling Alignments Could Throw Torrance Metro Rail Extension into Limbo

Metro's plan for a four-mile light rail extension from Redondo Beach to Torrance could get a lot more difficult, and more expensive

January 20, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, DIY crosswalks, Torrance rail, Sepulveda rail, Metro, Pasadena, car-nage, and more

January 20, 2026
Streetsblog CAL

Santa Monica Parking Enforcement Vehicles to Use AI Cameras to Ticket Bike Lane Violations

Similar to on-bus AI cameras for bus lanes, but with two new wrinkles: cameras will be on city cars, and will detect bike lane blockers

January 16, 2026
See all posts