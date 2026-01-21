Extending the Foothill A Line Hasn’t Been Forgotten

This past fall, the Metro A Line opened four stations and 9 miles of new light rail, making the A Line the longest light rail line in the world at 57.6 miles length. The project began its early stages in 2003, took over five years to actually build, and finished “on time, and on budget.”

Metro A Line opening celebration in September 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

The opening was a joyous event for many in the SGV’s foothill communities who waited decades, but not so much for the city of Montclair in San Bernardino County. The plan was to extend the A Line to Montclair in the next construction phase, though now getting past Claremont feels uncertain.

In September, shortly before Metro opened the line up through Pomona, leadership of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) pulled $37 million in local funds for the project.

This came following an abandoned bid of $994 million to finish the line from the construction firm Kiewit (way over the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority’s estimated $645 million budget). The SBCTA was discouraged by rising cost estimates, and was dissatisfied that control of the project lay firmly in the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County.

Montclair city officials were not pleased, having spent 20+ years planning development around the future light rail station, according to the San Bernardino Sun. Still, the Sun reported that Montclair’s government hasn’t lost all hope of getting the SBCTA to come around on building the A Line. In the meantime, the SBCTA hopes to fund more frequent Metrolink service to Montclair.

Now in 2026, the focus of Metro and the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority is to get another 2.3 miles to Claremont, the final A Line station within L.A. County. That short extension is not easy as it includes relocating existing active tracks and station.

At tomorrow’s Metro board meeting, $95 million in funds are expected to be approved for design and procurement for the next segment of the A Line. These funds were already allocated in 2024 by the California State Transportation Agency and Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program through SB125, in the total amount of $798 million.

In an end of the year news release by the Construction Authority, the agency sounds optimistic about getting design and construction management contracts settled by May, and shovels in the ground by 2027, with a hopeful completion in 2031.

Foothill Gold Line Board Chair and Claremont Vice Mayor Ed Reece was quoted as saying, “We are moving into construction on the Pomona to Claremont segment thanks to Metro’s unwavering investment and partnership. However, our eyes remain fixed on the finish line: Montclair. Completing these final two stations is essential for regional mobility, and I am confident that by working with our San Bernardino County partners, we will make 2026 a year of major breakthroughs."

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!