Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Abductions Continue In So Cal (L.A. Local)
- Streets for All Alert: Support Torrance, Sepulveda and SB79 at Metro Board Tomorrow
- More on Torrance Metro Rail Extension (Daily Breeze)
- More on Metro Transit Ambassador Study (UCLA Luskin)
- Construction Underway On SaMo Broadway Safety/Bike Project (SM Next)
- Glendale Plans New River Bridge To Griffith Park (Urbanize, project website)
- L.A. County Launches New Homeless Services and Housing Dept. (LAist)
- KCAL Looks At How Driver Avoid Paying Red Light Camera Tickets
- Jordan Downs 119 Unit Housing Revamp Opens (Urbanize)
- 16-Unit, 5-Parking Development Proposed In Ktown (Urbanize)
- Parking Revenue Expected To Pay For New LB Pool (LB Post)
- SaMo Restores/Expands Dial-A-Ride Services (SMDP)
- Carnage: Yucaipa Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Distracted Corona Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist Could Get Early Release (Biking in L.A.)
- CA Passes Zero-Emission Car Goal (KTLA)
