Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Metro meeting tomorrow, Torrance, transit ambassadors, Santa Monica, Glendale, red light cameras, Koreatown, Long Beach parking, car-nage, and more

9:41 AM PST on January 21, 2026

Glendale Garden River Bridge rendering – capture from project video

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Extending the Foothill A Line Hasn’t Been Forgotten

Plans are underway to get the track built to Claremont, and stakeholders remain hopeful that Montclair can make a comeback.

January 21, 2026
Metro

Uh Oh! Dueling Alignments Could Throw Torrance Metro Rail Extension into Limbo

Metro's plan for a four-mile light rail extension from Redondo Beach to Torrance could get a lot more difficult, and more expensive

January 20, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, DIY crosswalks, Torrance rail, Sepulveda rail, Metro, Pasadena, car-nage, and more

January 20, 2026
Streetsblog CAL

Santa Monica Parking Enforcement Vehicles to Use AI Cameras to Ticket Bike Lane Violations

Similar to on-bus AI cameras for bus lanes, but with two new wrinkles: cameras will be on city cars, and will detect bike lane blockers

January 16, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE, Metro vs. SB79, Olympics, Santa Monica parking, homelessness, Koreatown, Santa Clarita, Malibu, car-nage, and more

January 16, 2026
SGV

Monrovia’s ‘Haiku Park’ is Now Open

Satoru Tsuneishi Park honors the acclaimed poet once incarcerated in an internment camp.

January 15, 2026
See all posts