This Week In Livable Streets

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Westwood Blvd. safety project, Chandler bikeway extension, Metro PSAC, and more

1:18 PM PST on March 2, 2026

Metro map of North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Westwood Blvd. safety, Chandler bikeway extension, Metro PSAC, Metro budget, and more.

  • Starting Monday 3/2 - Starting tonight Metro will host a series of in-person Open House meetings for its NoHo to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, which is approaching final design, with full construction expected to get underway this year. Learn more about project design and construction, and give your feedback. Tonight's meeting will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center at 1840 Yosemite Drive. Details at Eventbrite. Meetings continue Tuesday 3/3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Pasadena, and Monday 3/16 in Burbank.
  • Wednesday 3/4 - Metro oversight committees will meet - generally not earth shatteringly exciting, but these often give an interesting overview of Metro finances, projects, and plans. Prop A/C oversight will meet at 9 a.m.; Measure M oversight at 10 a.m.
  • Thursday 3/5 - The Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet at 6 p.m.; details at meeting agenda or Eventbrite.
  • Starting Thursday 3/5 - The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host two Westwood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project public input meetings. The in-person meeting will be Thursday 3/5 from 6-8 p.m. at Westwood's Village Square at 1109 Westwood Boulevard. The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday 3/19 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at LADOT newsletter.
  • Friday 3/6 - The Metro board will convene for a special budget workshop meeting at 10 a.m. at the Metro Talent Hub at 8501 S. Evermont Place, in South Los Angeles - at the Metro Vermont/Manchester SEED School complex. Details at Metro meeting page.
City of Burbank planned alignment for Chandler Bikeway extension
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

