This Week In Livable Streets

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Westwood Blvd. safety, Chandler bikeway extension, Metro PSAC, Metro budget, and more.
- Starting Monday 3/2 - Starting tonight Metro will host a series of in-person Open House meetings for its NoHo to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, which is approaching final design, with full construction expected to get underway this year. Learn more about project design and construction, and give your feedback. Tonight's meeting will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center at 1840 Yosemite Drive. Details at Eventbrite. Meetings continue Tuesday 3/3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Pasadena, and Monday 3/16 in Burbank.
- Wednesday 3/4 - Metro oversight committees will meet - generally not earth shatteringly exciting, but these often give an interesting overview of Metro finances, projects, and plans. Prop A/C oversight will meet at 9 a.m.; Measure M oversight at 10 a.m.
- Thursday 3/5 - The Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet at 6 p.m.; details at meeting agenda or Eventbrite.
- Starting Thursday 3/5 - The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host two Westwood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project public input meetings. The in-person meeting will be Thursday 3/5 from 6-8 p.m. at Westwood's Village Square at 1109 Westwood Boulevard. The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday 3/19 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at LADOT newsletter.
- Friday 3/6 - The Metro board will convene for a special budget workshop meeting at 10 a.m. at the Metro Talent Hub at 8501 S. Evermont Place, in South Los Angeles - at the Metro Vermont/Manchester SEED School complex. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Saturday 3/7 - The city of Burbank is seeking public input on its plans to extend the Chandler bike/walk path. City reps will be tabling at the east end of the Chandler bikeway (Chandler Blvd. and Mariposa Street) this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn about the project, get your questions answered, and give feedback. See additional event info and project info.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- From Thursday 2/26 through Wednesday March 11 the Metro C Line will not operate from Norwalk Station to Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station - due to overhead wire work.
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.