SGV Connect 146: What’s Next for the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

In this week's SGV Connect, Damien Newton speaks with Habib Balian, CEO of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, about the recent extension of the A Line into the San Gabriel Valley and plans for the next phase to Claremont.

Metro A Line Pomona Station on opening day. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Since opening in September, the extension has seen steady ridership and strong community support, restoring passenger rail service to parts of the valley for the first time in decades. Balian said the project has provided a much-needed alternative to the congested 210 Freeway and has improved transit connections, including better bus integration with Foothill Transit and easier access to major colleges along the corridor.

Ridership is up on the entire Metro A Line, most strongly at the northeast end where four new stations opened in September. Slide via February Metro CEO presentation

The conversation then turns to the planned Pomona-to-Claremont extension. After bids came in high under the traditional design-build model, the agency shifted to a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) approach to reduce contractor risk amid economic uncertainty. Parsons has been hired to complete final design, with construction anticipated to begin in early 2028.

Beyond mobility, Balian emphasized economic impacts, including transit-oriented development, job creation, and an estimated $500 million in economic output during the first three years of operations. Cities along the corridor are planning housing and development near stations in anticipation of the extension. A lightly edited version of the transcript can be found below the podcast.

Transcript

Damien Newton:

Welcome to our annual update. I’m joined again by CEO Habib Balian. Thank you for being here. When we spoke last April, the latest extension of the Gold Line — now the A Line — hadn’t yet opened. Since then, it launched in September and has been operating for several months. Let’s start with how the rollout and handoff to Metro have gone.

Habib Balian:

Since April, we’ve held station dedications and worked closely with Metro to transition the line into full service. The opening ceremony drew hundreds of officials and supporters. Ridership has been steady, and the response has been very positive. It’s been nearly 75 years since passenger rail served parts of the San Gabriel Valley, so this offers a real alternative to the 210 Freeway. Metro has operated the line since September, and we’re pleased with how things are progressing.

Newton:

Turning to the next extension, from Pomona to Claremont — bids came in high under the design-build model. Why change approaches?

Balian:

Design-build has served us well for two decades, but contractors are increasingly risk-averse, especially given tariffs and market uncertainty. That risk translated into higher bids. We’ve pivoted to a Construction Manager at Risk model. Parsons will complete the design to 100 percent over the next 18 months. A contractor will then review constructability and pricing, allowing us to move toward construction in early 2028 with greater cost certainty.

Newton:

Rail projects aren’t just about transportation. We’ve seen improved bus coordination and major transit-oriented development along the corridor. You recently released a report on the economic benefits of the Claremont extension.

Balian:

Yes. Development around stations in Pasadena, Monrovia, Azusa, and beyond has been significant. Cities are planning housing and mixed-use projects near stations, often years in advance. Beyond development, construction has created thousands of jobs. During operations, we project nearly $500 million in economic output within the first three years. The line also uniquely connects numerous colleges — from Pasadena City College to Azusa Pacific and the Claremont Colleges — making it an important educational corridor.

Newton:

What happens first once construction begins?

Balian:

The corridor is about 100 feet wide and currently includes Metrolink and freight tracks. Early work will involve relocating those tracks to make room for two new light-rail tracks, along with bridge construction and right-of-way improvements. Track installation will follow.

Newton:

Final thoughts?

Balian:

Awarding the design contract is our immediate priority. We expect to select a CMAR contractor this summer and begin construction in January 2028. It’s a billion-dollar project with four bridges and significant regional impact. Cities want this line, and we’re eager to deliver it.Newton:

Thanks again for the update. We look forward to talking next year as construction moves closer.