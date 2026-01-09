Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

ICE, fires one year later, Pasadena, Mulholland Drive, speed cameras, Warner Center, car-nage and more

10:36 AM PST on January 9, 2026

Speed camera signage

  • ICE Terror: ICE Activity Heavy In Pomona & San Bernardino (L.A. Taco)
  • Torched On Climate, Fires, Housing and More
    • How Transit Riders Evacuated From Fires (LAist)
  • Drivers Racing On Restored Mulholland "Snake" (LAT, short vid)
  • Pasadena To Do Citywide Active Transpo Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Speed Cameras Are Coming To So Cal (Daily News)
  • Information Scant On Person Killed By Train In South L.A. (KTLA, NBC4)
  • Warner Center Public Spaces Not Quite Open To Public (LEJ Explains YouTube)
  • 131-Unit 33-Parking Affordable Housing Under Construction By Vermont/SaMo Blvd Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: PD Identify Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree (SFV Sun)
    • LAPD Seeks 3 Hit-and-Run Drivers In Deadly December Studio City Crashes (KTLA)
    • Injuries In Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Semi-Truck Crash (SC Signal)
  • Fresno Freeway Fighters In Court Today (SBCA)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Connect

SGV Connect 145: Phoenix Tso of L.A. Public Press and the Altadena Fires

Struggles are plenty: insurance claims, fire remediation, lost income, lost neighbors and customers, and real estate development

January 9, 2026
Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station Bike/Walk Project Construction

First/last mile project construction is wrapping up - crews are currently resurfacing Pennsylvania Avenue, where the city added new sidewalks

January 8, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, Metro D Line subway, SM Blvd construction, Culver City, Santa Clarita, car-nage and more

January 8, 2026
Caltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside

Caltrans contractor work is underway along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. New bus lanes coming soon.

January 7, 2026
SGV Connect

SGV Connect Is Now on Spotify

StreetSmart too.

January 7, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, bikes on trains, A Line derailed, Lincoln Heights, NoHo, housing, car theft, parking, car-nage, and more

January 7, 2026
