Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror: ICE Activity Heavy In Pomona & San Bernardino (L.A. Taco)
- So Cal Protests Against ICE Killing (LAT, LAist, Public Press, Watchdog, NBC4, Daily News)
- Torched On Climate, Fires, Housing and More
- How Transit Riders Evacuated From Fires (LAist)
- Drivers Racing On Restored Mulholland "Snake" (LAT, short vid)
- Pasadena To Do Citywide Active Transpo Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Speed Cameras Are Coming To So Cal (Daily News)
- Information Scant On Person Killed By Train In South L.A. (KTLA, NBC4)
- Warner Center Public Spaces Not Quite Open To Public (LEJ Explains YouTube)
- 131-Unit 33-Parking Affordable Housing Under Construction By Vermont/SaMo Blvd Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: PD Identify Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree (SFV Sun)
- Fresno Freeway Fighters In Court Today (SBCA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA