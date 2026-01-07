Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

SGV Connect

SGV Connect Is Now on Spotify

StreetSmart too.

2:05 PM PST on January 7, 2026

Streetsblog California/Los Angeles’ Podcasts Are Now Available on Spotify and Apple

One of the most frequent requests from readers is that we please make our podcasts available on more channels for ease of downloading. Over the break, Streetsblog did a number of “housecleaning” tasks to improve your experience and that included adding StreetSmart and SGV Connect to Spotify and adding StreetSmart to Apple podcasts.

SGV Connect will be coming at you soon with a new episode, and we’re finalizing the question list for the AMA with me (send questions to damien@streetsblog.org!) for the first 2026 episode of StreetSmart.

In the meantime, catch up on our old episodes wherever you get your podcasts.

Streetsblog LA

Apple

Spotify

Libsyn

StreetSmart

Streetsblog CAL

Apple

Spotify

Libsyn

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, bikes on trains, A Line derailed, Lincoln Heights, NoHo, housing, car theft, parking, car-nage, and more

January 7, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Potholes, wildfires, car-free life, Chandler bikeway, South Pasadena freeway fighter, East L.A. walks, car-nage, and more

January 6, 2026
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, Sawtelle Bikes ride, and more.

January 5, 2026
Metro

UCLA Study Finds Metro Transit Ambassador Program Is Benefitting Metro Riders

"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."

January 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

La Brea pothole, cap-and-trade, rain gardens, river path, Angeles Crest Highway, car-nage, and more

January 5, 2026
Metro

Streetsblog Predictions for 2026

Rail openings, speed cameras, but not many new bikeways

January 2, 2026
See all posts