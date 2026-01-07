Skip to Content
Caltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside

Caltrans contractor work is underway along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. New bus lanes coming soon.

5:05 PM PST on January 7, 2026

Caltrans sidewalk construction work on Santa Monica Boulevard. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

In early December, Streetsblog shared photos of work underway on Caltrans State Route 2 Multimodal Project. At that time, project work was underway primarily along Alvarado Street in Echo Park. Today, Streetsblog spotted work underway on Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood in West L.A.

Map of Caltrans State Route 2 Multimodal Project

This project spans three separate locations. The scope includes plenty of sidewalk work (repairs and upgrades) and street resurfacing, plus some bus stop improvements, bike racks, and new bus lanes on Santa Monica Boulevard from Centinela Avenue to the 405 Freeway.

See earlier coverage for more project details.

Workers on Santa Monica Boulevard today
Open trench where Santa Monica Boulevard curbs and gutters are being repaired/improved
Caltrans State Route 2 project includes upgrades to curb ramps on Santa Monica Boulevard
Sidewalk/curb work at Bundy Triangle
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

