Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside

In early December, Streetsblog shared photos of work underway on Caltrans State Route 2 Multimodal Project. At that time, project work was underway primarily along Alvarado Street in Echo Park. Today, Streetsblog spotted work underway on Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood in West L.A.

Map of Caltrans State Route 2 Multimodal Project

This project spans three separate locations. The scope includes plenty of sidewalk work (repairs and upgrades) and street resurfacing, plus some bus stop improvements, bike racks, and new bus lanes on Santa Monica Boulevard from Centinela Avenue to the 405 Freeway.

See earlier coverage for more project details.

Workers on Santa Monica Boulevard today

Open trench where Santa Monica Boulevard curbs and gutters are being repaired/improved

Caltrans State Route 2 project includes upgrades to curb ramps on Santa Monica Boulevard