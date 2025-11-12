Skip to Content
Pedestrian Safety

City Scrapes Grassroots Koreatown Crosswalks, Plans To Replace

The city will replace guerilla crosswalks with an interim traffic circle and new crosswalks. The delayed permanent traffic circle is expected to installed next year.

5:19 PM PST on November 12, 2025

Erased crosswalks at 4th and New Hampshire today. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

This week the city of Los Angeles scraped away do-it-yourself crosswalks added at the Koreatown intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue. After the July traffic death of nine-year-old Nadir Gavarrete, the crosswalks were painted by the Crosswalk Collective L.A.

DIY crosswalks at 4th and New Hampshire in August
Artist Mir Cortez-Cáceres added to the Nadir Gavarrete memorial crosswalk in mid-August
The city scraped away the memorial crosswalk this week

The city had long planned modest safety improvements - a small permanent traffic circle - at that intersection.

LADOT rendering of planned traffic circle at 4th and New Hampshire

The safety upgrades were funded a decade ago, but then repeatedly delayed. Construction remains slated for 2026.

The good news is that the city will reinstall the crosswalks tomorrow, including an "interim traffic circle." Per Transportation Department (LADOT) Spokesperson Colin Sweeney:

An interim traffic circle and new crosswalks using quick-build materials – including bollards, paint, and signs – are being installed at 4th and New Hampshire. Installation is planned for Thursday November 13 with completion expected before the weekend, weather permitting. This interim project will be in place until the permanent traffic circle (construction planned for 2026) is installed.

The bad news is that it took so many years, and volunteer do-it-yourself community crosswalk painting, before the city acted to improve pedestrian safety here. The bad news is that the safety features were too late to prevent the death of Nadir Gavarrete.

Scraped crosswalks today
Newly painted DIY crosswalks in August
Nadir Gavarrete
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

