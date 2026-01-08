Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station Bike/Walk Project Construction

Yes, Streetsblog keeps reporting Santa Monica's excellent Bergamot/26th Street Station first/last mile bike/walk project as nearly complete. This time SBLA really means it!
Yesterday SBLA biked through the area. Construction crews were out resurfacing Pennsylvania Avenue, where the city recently added new sidewalks.
Pennsylvania Avenue will also receive new trees and lighting, and then project construction will be complete.
The city recently installed new bus shelters on the project's new concrete bus islands on Stewart Street.
The project's bike lane components (concrete-curb-protected bike lanes on 26th and on Stewart) were completed several months ago.
Additional project details at earlier construction coverage: October 2024, March 2025, October 2025 video, and at the city's project webpage.