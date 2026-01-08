Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station Bike/Walk Project Construction

Yes, Streetsblog keeps reporting Santa Monica's excellent Bergamot/26th Street Station first/last mile bike/walk project as nearly complete. This time SBLA really means it!

Santa Monica City's map of Santa Monica's Bergamot Area First-Last Mile (FLM) Improvements project

Yesterday SBLA biked through the area. Construction crews were out resurfacing Pennsylvania Avenue, where the city recently added new sidewalks.

Sidewalk and resurfacing construction underway on Pennsylvania Avenue at 26th Street

Before: Pennsylvania Avenue in Santa Monica in early 2025. Note there are no sidewalks on the left (north) side of the street.

The same stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue yesterday. Fairly wide new sidewalks were added; street resurfacing is underway.

Pennsylvania Avenue will also receive new trees and lighting, and then project construction will be complete.

The city recently installed new bus shelters on the project's new concrete bus islands on Stewart Street.

New bus shelter on Stewart. A protected bike lane goes behind the shelter.

The project's bike lane components (concrete-curb-protected bike lanes on 26th and on Stewart) were completed several months ago.

New protected bike lanes on Stewart Street

Additional project details at earlier construction coverage: October 2024, March 2025, October 2025 video, and at the city's project webpage.